Accelecom Selected by Valdosta Investment Partners as Managed Services Provider

Partnering with Accelecom is a critical step in our ongoing effort to deliver exceptional service to our tenants. Their advanced fiber and managed services solutions align perfectly with our mission.” — Daniel Bayman, President of Valdosta Investment Partners

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , announced today that it has been chosen by Valdosta Investment Partners (VIP), a marquee developer in Southern Georgia, to deliver state-of-the-art fiber and managed network services to its newest high-end / multi-purpose property, North Patterson which is currently under development in Valdosta. This strategic partnership will enable VIP to offer secure, personalized, and unparalleled experiences to their business, retail, and residential tenants.This is the second property in Valdosta in which Valdosta Investment Partners has turned to Accelecom to deploy its advanced fiber infrastructure and robust managed services portfolio to deliver superior network and customer experience to the ever-evolving needs of Multi-Dwelling Unit tenants.Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “We are thrilled to be partnering with entrepreneurial developers who understand the necessity of providing the tenants robust technology solutions. Our cutting-edge fiber solutions will provide VIP with the secure, reliable, and scalable network connectivity necessary to support their continued growth across Valdosta.”Daniel Bayman, President of Valdosta Investment Partners, reinforced the strategic importance of this partnership. Partnering with Accelecom is a critical step in our ongoing effort to deliver exceptional service to our tenants. Their advanced fiber and managed services solutions align perfectly with our mission to provide a superior experience.”This collaboration underscores Accelecom’s ongoing dedication to expanding its footprint and delivering innovative connectivity solutions tailored for businesses across rural Georgia.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.