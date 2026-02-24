Accelecom Chosen to Enable the Future of Transportation on Georgia Port Corridor

"Accelecom is proud to be part of delivering state-of-the-art technology to GDOT." ” — Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , announced today they have been selected to support the installation of a first-of-its-kind a Smart Freight Corridor project in the Greater Savannah Georgia area.Through a partnership with a national smart road developer, Accelecom will be deploying a custom IP and fiber-based network solution that will enable its project partner and the Georgia Department of Transportation ( GDOT ) to facilitate freight transportation activity along SR 307 from the Savannah Port to Interstate 16 via an integrated roadside sensor platform.The project will leverage Accelecom’s next-generation fiber network along with its scalable and secure Internet to enable and expand online services and smart city technology."Accelecom is proud to be part of delivering state-of-the-art technology to GDOT," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "Enabling State Agencies as well as Municipal, Local, and County Governments to take advantage of emerging technologies, to include Smart Infrastructure is core to our business.”About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice, and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

