UNIFY.C2 Integrates HGH’s SPYNEL X to Expand Advanced Infrared Detection and Tracking for C-UAS and Airspace Security

UNIFY.C2 integrates HGH Infrared’s SPYNEL X MWIR sensors to deliver real-time, long-range airborne threat detection within a single command-and-control interface.

New collaboration brings HGH Infrared’s wide area surveillance, passive MWIR sensor technology into the UNIFY.C2 single-screen command-and-control platform.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2, the next-generation airspace command-and-control and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) software platform developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), today announced a new collaboration with HGH Infrared, a global leader in infrared imaging and surveillance solutions. Through this partnership, HGH’s SPYNEL X, using advanced mid-wave infrared (MWIR) sensor technologies, is now integrated into the UNIFY.C2 platform, expanding multi-sensor detection, tracking, and threat assessment capabilities within a unified operational interface.

The integration enables UNIFY.C2 operators to ingest, correlate, and visualize real-time infrared data from HGH Infrared systems alongside existing RF, radar, acoustic, and other sensor inputs. This enhanced fusion delivers improved detection of low-observable aerial threats, including small and non-cooperative unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), while strengthening 24/7 situational awareness across complex operational environments.

“Integrating HGH’ SPYNEL into UNIFY.C2 significantly expands our ability to deliver persistent, multi-phenomenology airspace awareness through a single operational picture,” said Anthony Lim, COO at UNIFY.C2. “HGH’s infrared expertise complements our open-architecture approach, giving operators greater confidence in detection, tracking, and decision-making across day, night, and adverse conditions.”

HGH’s infrared technologies are widely deployed in defense, border security, critical infrastructure, and maritime surveillance missions worldwide. By integrating these systems into UNIFY.C2, customers gain seamless access to high-fidelity IR data and imagery without adding operator burden or fragmented user interfaces.

“This collaboration with UNIFY.C2 allows our SPYNEL wide area surveillance solution to operate as part of a fully integrated, sensor-agnostic command-and-control ecosystem,” said Marcel Naujok, VP & General Manager at HGH USA. “Together, we are enabling security operators to detect and assess aerial threats faster and more effectively through a unified, mission-driven platform.”

UNIFY.C2 is purpose-built to integrate and fuse best-in-class sensors and effectors into a single, scalable software environment. The addition of HGH’s SPYNEL further strengthens UNIFY.C2’s role as a central integration layer for Counter-UAS, airspace security, and multi-domain awareness missions across defense, government, and critical infrastructure markets.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), is a next-generation airspace command-and-control platform delivering real-time fusion intelligence, multi-sensor integration, and advanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors and effectors into a single, interoperable operating environment—providing operators with precise, actionable situational awareness at mission speed.

Designed to detect, identify, track, assess, and respond to emerging UAS and multi-domain threats, UNIFY.C2 delivers unparalleled operational clarity through a scalable, intuitive interface that supports both tactical and enterprise-level deployments. For more information visit: www.UNIFYC2.com

About HGH Infrared

HGH Infrared is a global leader in infrared imaging and surveillance technologies, delivering advanced solutions for defense, security, border protection, maritime surveillance, and critical infrastructure monitoring. With decades of operational experience, HGH Infrared systems are trusted worldwide to provide reliable detection and situational awareness in the most demanding environments. For more information visit: www.hgh-infrared.com



