UNIFY.C2 and Pierce Aerospace Announce Partnership to Enhance UAS Remote Identification and Airspace Awareness

UNIFY.C2 integrates Pierce Aerospace Remote ID into unified operating picture

Integration of Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID capabilities into UNIFY.C2 strengthens real-time identification, tracking, and response for airspace security

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2, the next-generation airspace command-and-control platform developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), today announced a partnership with Pierce Aerospace, a leader in UAS Remote Identification (Remote ID) technologies. The partnership integrates Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID solutions into the UNIFY.C2 platform, further enhancing real-time airspace awareness, threat identification, and operational decision-making across defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure environments.

Through this collaboration, UNIFY.C2 operators gain seamless access to Remote ID data within a single, unified operating picture. Pierce Aerospace’s proven ability to detect and decode Remote ID signals complements UNIFY.C2’s multi-sensor fusion engine, enabling faster identification of cooperative, non-cooperative, and anomalous UAS activity across wide-area and complex operating environments.

“Remote Identification is a foundational layer of modern airspace security,” said Anthony Lim, COO of UNIFY.C2. “By integrating Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID capabilities, UNIFY.C2 continues to expand its sensor-agnostic ecosystem—providing operators with greater clarity, context, and confidence when making time-sensitive decisions.”

“By integrating Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID solutions into UNIFY.C2, operators gain immediate visibility and attribution within a unified command-and-control environment,” said Aaron Pierce, CEO & Co-Founder of Pierce Aerospace. “This partnership ensures Remote ID data is not siloed, but operationalized—delivering real-world value for defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection missions.”

The partnership supports evolving regulatory and operational requirements for UAS monitoring while reducing operator workload by correlating Remote ID data with other detection, tracking, and counter-UAS inputs already fused within UNIFY.C2’s single-screen interface. This integration is particularly relevant for large-scale events, critical infrastructure protection, border security, and joint or multi-agency operations where rapid identification and attribution are essential.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), is a next-generation airspace command-and-control platform delivering real-time fusion intelligence, multi-sensor integration, and advanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors and effectors into a single, interoperable operating environment—providing operators with precise, actionable situational awareness at mission speed.

Designed to detect, identify, track, assess, and respond to emerging UAS and multi-domain threats, UNIFY.C2 delivers unparalleled operational clarity through a scalable, intuitive interface that supports both tactical and enterprise-level deployments.

For more information, visit www.UNIFYC2.com.

About Pierce Aerospace

Pierce Aerospace, a Techstars-backed company, is a dual-use IoT and aerospace company and drone Remote ID service provider focused on robust integration of Remote ID services into the UAS ecosystem. As an industry leader, Pierce Aerospace serves on the FAA’s Drone Safety Team, ASTM F38 Committee on Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the FAA Detection and Mitigation Advanced Rulemaking Committee. Funds from the U.S. Air Force and the State of Indiana support Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID technology, which was nominated as Indiana’s Innovation of the Year by Techpoint and awarded first place in Remote ID technology at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International’s Excellence Awards. Pierce Aerospace was awarded the Techpoint Mira Award as Indiana’s most innovative tech team. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the racing capital of the world. Visit www.pierceaerospace.net.

