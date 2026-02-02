House Bill 469 Printer's Number 0452
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - House Bill 469
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HOWARD, PIELLI, D. WILLIAMS, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, KHAN, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN, HANBIDGE
Short Title
An Act amending the act of August 5, 1977 (P.L.181, No.47), entitled "An act providing for the acceptance by the Governor of jurisdiction relinquished by the United States to the Commonwealth over lands within the Commonwealth's boundaries," further providing for general provisions and for procedure relating to concurrent jurisdiction over military installations.
Memo Subject
Protecting Military Children and Families Through Concurrent Jurisdiction
Actions
|0452
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, Feb. 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, Dec. 15, 2025
|First consideration, Dec. 15, 2025
|Laid on the table, Dec. 15, 2025
|Removed from table, Feb. 2, 2026
Generated 02/02/2026 05:52 PM
