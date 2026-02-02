House Bill 469 Printer's Number 0452

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - House Bill 469 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HOWARD, PIELLI, D. WILLIAMS, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, KHAN, OTTEN, CERRATO, GREEN, HANBIDGE Short Title An Act amending the act of August 5, 1977 (P.L.181, No.47), entitled "An act providing for the acceptance by the Governor of jurisdiction relinquished by the United States to the Commonwealth over lands within the Commonwealth's boundaries," further providing for general provisions and for procedure relating to concurrent jurisdiction over military installations. Memo Subject Protecting Military Children and Families Through Concurrent Jurisdiction Actions 0452 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS, Feb. 4, 2025 Reported as committed, Dec. 15, 2025 First consideration, Dec. 15, 2025 Laid on the table, Dec. 15, 2025 Removed from table, Feb. 2, 2026 Generated 02/02/2026 05:52 PM

