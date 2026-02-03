RailPros Acquires Diverging Approach, Inc.
Latest acquisition strengthens signal and communication expertise across North America.
Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver fully integrated, industry-leading solutions to freight railroads and transit agencies across North America.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Williamsburg, VA-based Diverging Approach, Inc.
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
Founded in 2010 by Joseph “Joe” Stanko, Jr. and J. Allan Nicholls, Diverging Approach is focused on the Signal and Crossing segments of North America’s rail industry. The company offers complete turnkey systems including the design of wayside and grading crossing systems, VHLC and ELX programming, communications systems, CAD services, construction management, material supply, on-site engineering and crossing design.
"The acquisition of Diverging Approach is a transformational step for RailPros,” said Kendall “Ken” Koff, Chief Executive Officer of RailPros. “Diverging Approach brings nationally recognized expertise in rail communications and signal systems that significantly expands our geographic footprint and elevates RailPros into the top tier of providers in this space. Just as importantly, our organizations share a deep commitment to safety, quality, and operational excellence. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver fully integrated, industry-leading solutions to freight railroads and transit agencies across North America."
The addition of Diverging Approach broadens RailPros’ rail and rail-adjacent service platform, propelling the firm decisively into signal and communications training and certification, turnkey program delivery, and alternative delivery execution. Building on RailPros’ established strengths in engineering, field services, total right-of-way management, project management, training, and technology solutions, the combined organization now delivers fully integrated, end-to-end solutions for complex rail and transit programs across North America.
The resulting blended service offering will provide clients with a more robust suite of services from initial design through the testing, training, and commissioning of complex rail systems.
“We look forward to joining Team RailPros,” said Diverging Approach, Inc. President Joe Stanko, Jr. “Aligning with RailPros allows us to better serve customers and clients across the North America, and to continue to provide innovative, high-quality solutions for the rail and transit industry.”
Diverging Approach is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions for RailPros, which has offices and personnel across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company’s long-term growth plan includes curated acquisitions to enable support for the full lifecycle of rail infrastructure programs, improving outcomes for freight and commuter rail systems, and transit agencies across North America.
Ananda Boardman
RailPros
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.