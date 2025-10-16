RailPros Earns ISO 45001 Certification

Accreditation strengthens company’s dedication to safety in all aspects of work.

The safety of our teams, our clients, and our partners is paramount to us.” — Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has completed the requirements to be certified for ISO 45001, the world’s leading standard for occupational health and safety management systems.Achieving certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of its employees, contractors and clients. By meeting this internationally recognized benchmark, RailPros reinforces its culture of safety, reduces risk across its operations, and demonstrates to clients and partners that it operates at the highest level of responsibility and professionalism.“The safety of our teams, our clients, and our partners is paramount to us,” said Kendall “Ken” Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “Completing the requirements for ISO certification, which included documenting our already expansive safety-minded culture, behaviors, and initiatives, was a logical next step in our company’s domestic and international growth plan.”The certification process took place over several months and included a third-party safety audit. To maintain ISO 45001, RailPros will continue to undergo regular audits and improvements that encourage a forward-thinking safety culture.“Having ISO 45001 is our promise to our team and our clients that safety is more than compliance. It is a commitment to each other and to the international standards set in place by ISO,” said Marco Loureiro, Chief Operating Officer for RailPros. “It’s more than a certification. It’s a reflection of our culture and our responsibility to lead with safety in every project we deliver.”RailPros turned 25 this year, and the ISO certification is the latest milestone in a steady line of growth updates from the Texas-based company. Over the past year, the company has made several notable hires, opened additional offices in Canada and Mexico, and recently acquired Design Nine, Inc., a St. Louis-based engineering firm.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.