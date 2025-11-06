RailPros Opens Office in Kansas City, Missouri

Addition of Missouri location deepens footprint in the Midwest.

Having a dedicated office presence in Kansas City allows us to provide more hands-on support to our clients and partners, and to continue to grow our team of railroad experts.” — Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RailPros announced today that it has expanded further into the Midwest region with the opening of an office in Kansas City, MO. This newest location follows the company’s announcement last month of an office in Toronto, ON, along with a St. Louis-based acquisition.RailPros has been steadily expanding across North America since its founding 25 years ago. The establishment of an office in Kansas City positions the company to strategically grow its existing Midwest team, while providing support to clients located in and around KC.“We have been fortunate to see an increase in demand for our services, including in the Midwestern states,” said Kendall “Ken” Koff, chief executive officer of RailPros. “Having a dedicated office presence in Kansas City allows us to provide more hands-on support to our clients and partners, and to continue to grow our team of railroad experts.”Located at 6430 Glenwood St., Overland Park, KS, the office will provide the full spectrum of RailPros services, which include total right-of-way services, engineering and construction management, utility observation, roadway-worker-in-charge (flagging) and field operations, and customized training programs.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

