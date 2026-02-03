CloudCover Launches C3C Protocol with Digital Value Units, Creating the First Incremental Insurable Class of Data Assets

CloudCover® today is introducing a breakthrough framework for securing, verifying, and insuring real world assets (RWA) utilizing digital value units (DVU).

Whoever controls cyber verified asset valuation will shape the future of the RWA economy—and CloudCover is already building that foundation.” — Stephen Cardot

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudCovertoday announced the launch of the C3C Protocol™, deployed on Continuum Network’s quantum resistant blockchain, introducing a breakthrough framework for securing, verifying, and insuring real world assets (RWA) utilizing digital value units (DVU). This marks the creation of a risk priced asset category backed by cryptographic integrity and data@risk underwriting.The C3C Protocol™ unites CloudCover’s AI driven C3C cybersecurity and real time underwriting engine with Continuum’s multi curve quantum resistant cryptography infrastructure, delivering verifiable digital integrity for enterprises, regulators, and insurers. For the first time, organizations can validate that every digital action, transaction, and data flow meets provable, insurable security standards.Introducing Digital Value Units (DVU)At the center of the C3C Protocol™ are Digital Value Units (DVU), a risk weighted, cryptographically secured measurement that quantifies the security, provenance, and insurance ready value of data in transit and on chain action as assets. By converting digital operations into measurable, insurable units of value, DVUs unlock a scalable path to regulated RWA markets, risk priced data transaction-based assets, and insured on chain transactions.Creating a New Class of Secure Insurable Digital AssetsAs cyber threats grow and quantum computing becomes a reality, organizations must demonstrate the security of their digital operations. C3C Chain enables a new category of cyber verified digital assets, supporting risk priced RWAs, insured on chain transactions, and institutional grade digital value markets.“C3C Chain turns digital operations into secure, auditable, and insurable assets—something the industry has never had before,” said Stephen Cardot, CEO of CloudCover. “DVUs introduce a new level of transparency for RWA platforms and Web3 markets, enabling institutions to rely on verifiable cyber risk pricing,” added Mehdi Mehrtash, CTO of Continuum Network. Cardot also noted, “Whoever controls cyber verified asset valuation will shape the future of the RWA economy—and CloudCover is already building that foundation.”About CloudCoverCloudCoveris transforming cybersecurity and insurance by unifying AI-powered threat detection, real-time security, and embedded cyber insurance into a single platform. With CloudCover, security and insurance no longer operate in silos—this dynamic risk control anticipates threats, prevents breaches, and insures data instantly. CloudCover is designed to underwrite billions of micro-policies per second, offering scalable protection for cloud, data, and mobility. cloudcover.cc About Continuum NetworkContinuum Network delivers a gasless, public permissioned EVM blockchain that simplifies and secures enterprise adoption of decentralized ledger technology. The platform integrates zero trust architecture, decentralized identity, and asset based encryption to support global regulatory alignment and secure data exchange across industries. Learn more: continuum.network

