LaborIQ Introduces HRIS-Integrated Employee-Level Pay Band Visibility

New Pay Band Manager™ enhancements help HR teams operationalize pay equity, improve transparency, and manage compensation risk.

Pay equity has moved beyond a periodic audit to an ongoing operational responsibility,” — Claudine Zachara, CEO of LaborIQ

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborIQ, a compensation management software provider, today announced new HRIS-integrated personnel views within its Pay Band Manager™ , enabling organizations to visualize how individual employees align within pay bands and proactively manage pay equity, transparency, and compliance.The new capabilities connect employee-level compensation data directly to LaborIQ’s market-based pay bands, giving HR and compensation teams a clearer and more actionable view of internal pay structures. By integrating with leading HRIS systems, organizations can streamline manual workflows, identify equity risks earlier, and make more informed compensation decisions grounded in real-time labor market data.“Pay equity has moved beyond a periodic audit to an ongoing operational responsibility,” said Claudine Zachara, CEO of LaborIQ. “By combining employee-level pay visibility with continuously updated market data, LaborIQ helps HR teams move from reactive analysis to proactive compensation management, supporting fair pay practices while managing cost and compliance risk.”Key Capabilities Include:- Employee-Level Pay Band Visibility: See where employees fall within salary ranges to identify compression, equity gaps, and outliers.- Remediation Scenario Modeling: Model compensation adjustments and understand budget, equity, and organizational impact before making changes.- Market-Responsive Pay Benchmarking: Monitor competitive pay positioning using continuously updated labor market data—reducing reliance on static annual surveys.- Multi-Jurisdiction Compliance Monitoring: Track pay equity metrics across geographies to support evolving regulatory requirements.“These enhancements reflect how compensation teams work today—needing speed, clarity, and defensible data,” said Mallory Vachon, Chief Economist at LaborIQ. “By grounding internal pay decisions in real-time market intelligence, organizations can better balance equity goals with financial discipline.”Integrated Platform Advantage- The new features extend LaborIQ’s broader compensation management platform , which provides:- Validated market data for more than 20,000 job titles across the United States- Geographic pay differentials for every U.S. metropolitan statistical area- Pay band creation, management, and ongoing monitoring tools- Total compensation analysis and job blending capabilitiesAvailabilityThe new Pay Band Manager enhancements are available immediately to LaborIQ customers. Organizations can request a personalized or group demonstration at https://laboriq.co or contact LaborIQ at (972) 961-4400.

