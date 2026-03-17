HealthWorks Family Chiropractic Hosts Free Women’s Hormone Workshop in Plano on March 26th

Dr. Jennifer Taylor Leads “The Second Act” — a Free, One-Hour In-House Workshop for Women Navigating Hormonal Changes

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthWorks Family Chiropractic, the Plano-based family wellness center located at 2317 Coit Rd Ste B, will host a free educational workshop titled The Second Act: Rebalance, Reconnect, Renew, Rise on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The event is open to all women and is free to attend. Light refreshments will be provided. Please call (972) 612-1800 to reserve a seat at the workshop.A Community Conversation About Women’s Hormonal HealthThe workshop will be led by Dr. Jennifer Taylor, DC, DCCJP , founder of the Plano chiropractor, who has spent nearly two decades helping patients address the root causes of their health concerns through a whole-body approach. The Second Act is designed for women who have noticed changes in their sleep, mood, weight, energy, or overall sense of well-being, and who are looking for clear, reliable answers about what those changes mean.Hormonal shifts are among the most common and most misunderstood health experiences women face. Hot flashes, brain fog, unexplained weight gain, sleep disruption, and mood changes are frequently dismissed or left unexplained. This workshop aims to change that by providing women with an honest, evidence-informed overview of what is happening in the body during hormonal transitions and what practical steps they can take to feel better.In Dr. Taylor’s Own Words“We see women every day who are struggling and feel like no one has taken the time to truly explain what is going on with their bodies,” said Dr. Jennifer Taylor, DC, DCCJP, founder of HealthWorks Family Chiropractic. “The Second Act is our way of creating a space where women can ask real questions and get real answers. This is not a sales pitch — it is an honest conversation, and every woman in our community deserves that.”About HealthWorks Family ChiropracticFounded in 2006 by Dr. Jennifer Taylor as Taylor Family Chiropractic, HealthWorks has served the Plano and North Dallas community for nearly 20 years. The practice specializes in gentle upper cervical chiropractic care using the Orthospinology technique — a precise, non-forceful adjustment method — alongside prenatal and pediatric chiropractic care, functional nutrition analysis, laser therapy, shockwave therapy, red light therapy, and PEMF mat therapy. The clinic’s whole-patient philosophy drives everything it does, including community wellness events like The Second Act.Event DetailsWhat: The Second Act: Women’s Hormone Workshop — Free, In-House EventWhen: Thursday, March 26, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 6:00 PMWhere: 2317 Coit Rd Ste B, Plano, TX 75075RSVP: (972) 612-1800Cost: Free with Light Refreshments ProvidedWomen interested in attending are encouraged to contact HealthWorks at (972) 612-1800 to reserve their spot. For more information about the practice and its full range of services, visit healthworkstx.com

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