QC Kinetix Expands Colorado Presence with Leading Regenerative Medicine Specialists Serving Denver and Colorado Springs

QC Kinetix Highlights Colorado Medical Team and Expands Access to Regenerative Medicine in Denver and Colorado Springs

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QC Kinetix , a national leader in non-surgical regenerative medicine, continues to expand its presence in Colorado with a highly experienced medical team serving patients across Denver and Colorado Springs . The clinics provide advanced biologic therapies designed to reduce joint pain, restore mobility, and help patients return to active lifestyles without surgery.With locations in Aurora, Highlands Ranch, Superior, and Colorado Springs, QC Kinetix offers convenient access to regenerative treatments for patients throughout the region.The Colorado team is led by Nicole Huntress, MD, a board-certified primary care sports medicine physician and QC Medical Director for Colorado. She specializes in musculoskeletal care, regenerative medicine, orthobiologics, ultrasound-guided treatments, joint injections, and bone marrow procedures. Dr. Huntress earned her medical degree from the Medical University of Ohio in 2008, completed her residency at Greenville Hospital System, and completed a fellowship at Steadman Hawkins. She has practiced as a primary sports medicine physician since 2012, with experience across hospital, emergency, and outpatient settings.Supporting patient care is Morgan Achterhoff, PA-C, MPAS, a Physician Assistant with more than a decade of medical experience, including nine years in orthopedic surgery, trauma, and plastic reconstruction. She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2013 and now focuses on helping patients explore non-surgical treatment options using regenerative medicine.The team also includes Alisha Walker, MMSc, PA-C, who brings a diverse background of clinical experience across functional medicine, family medicine, urgent care, pain management, rheumatology, and emergency medicine. She received her Master of Medical Science degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2008 and now specializes in treating patients experiencing pain from osteoarthritis, degenerative joint disease, bursitis, and tendonitis with regenerative, non-surgical treatments designed to support the body’s natural healing process.QC Kinetix clinics in Colorado focus on regenerative orthopedic therapies that support the body’s natural healing processes. These treatments are commonly used to address joint pain, arthritis, and sports-related injuries while helping patients avoid invasive procedures and extended recovery times.Patients across Colorado are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional pain management methods that rely on medications or surgery. QC Kinetix provides personalized treatment plans designed to improve joint function, reduce discomfort, and support long-term mobility.Colorado’s active lifestyle, including skiing, hiking, and cycling, places ongoing stress on joints and soft tissues. QC Kinetix clinics are positioned to help active adults maintain their quality of life by offering non-surgical solutions tailored to their needs.About QC KinetixQC Kinetix is a nationwide provider of regenerative medicine, offering non-surgical treatments to address pain from sports injuries and musculoskeletal conditions. Using advanced biologic therapies, QC Kinetix focuses on helping patients restore function and improve quality of life without invasive procedures or extended downtime.Media ContactQC KinetixPhone: 1-800-490-4QCKWebsite: https://qckinetix.com

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