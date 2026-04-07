QC Kinetix Opens New Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Stuart, Florida

Leader in Stem Cell Treatments Expands to offer Non-Surgical Pain Relief in Port St. Lucie and Surrounding Communities

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QC Kinetix, a leading provider of regenerative medicine treatments for musculoskeletal and joint pain, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Stuart, Florida . The new location extends the company's growing South Florida footprint to 12 clinics and brings advanced biologic therapies — including stem cell treatment and PRP therapy — directly to residents of Stuart, Port St. Lucie, and the surrounding Treasure Coast communities.As the cost of health insurance continues to rise and surgical procedures grow increasingly expensive, QC Kinetix offers a clinically guided, non-surgical alternative to the traditional orthopedic path of specialist referrals, pain medication, and invasive surgery. Regenerative medicine harnesses the body's own natural healing mechanisms to repair damaged tissue, reduce inflammation, and restore function at the source — without hospital stays, anesthesia, or lengthy post-operative recovery.The Stuart clinic is designed to serve patients across every stage of life. Young adults and athletes recovering from sports injuries such as torn ligaments, tendinitis, and cartilage damage can avoid surgery and return to activity faster. Middle-aged patients facing early arthritis or degenerative conditions gain a proactive, non-invasive option. And seniors dealing with chronic joint pain — who might otherwise be facing joint replacement surgery — can find meaningful relief and improved mobility through biologic therapies."We are thrilled to open our doors in Stuart and to begin serving patients throughout the Treasure Coast," said Richard Paz, President and CEO of QC Kinetix South Florida. "So many people in Port St. Lucie, Stuart, and the surrounding areas are living with chronic joint and musculoskeletal pain and are looking for options beyond surgery or long-term reliance on pain medications. Our mission is to make regenerative medicine accessible to those patients — and this new location is a direct reflection of that commitment."Each treatment plan is personalized following a comprehensive patient evaluation, with care delivered by medical professionals trained in the latest regenerative medicine protocols. QC Kinetix currently operates in more than 50 cities nationwide, with clinics throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Fort Myers.About QC Kinetix QC Kinetix is a regenerative medicine provider specializing in non-surgical treatments for musculoskeletal and joint pain. The healthcare franchise currently operates in more than 50 cities with rapid growth underway in Florida. QC Kinetix clinics are dedicated to maximizing the body's ability to help heal and repair itself from the inside out for vastly improved function and overall quality of life. For more information, visit qckinetix.com/south-florida

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.