Second Arrest Made in Death of Missing Woman

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that a second arrest has been made in the death of a woman who disappeared in Southwest, D.C., in 2023.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, 25-year-old Chyna Crawford, of Southwest, D.C. was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police Department. She was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

An initial investigation by detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit suggested suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance. The case was further investigated by detectives assigned to the Homicide Branch.

Previously, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a suspect was indicted on several charges and a DC Superior Court bench warrant was issued. On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 32-year-old Lashawn Washington, of Southeast. Washington was charged with First Degree Murder-Felony Murder, Kidnapping, and Obstruction of Justice.

As the investigation progressed, MPD homicide detectives identified a second suspect. On Thursday, January 29, 2026, members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 31-year-old Bjarni Cooper, of Northeast. Cooper was charged with First Degree Murder-Felony Murder, Conspiracy, Armed Carjacking, and Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23176298

