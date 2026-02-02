MPD Makes Arrest in Pennsylvania Avenue Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect who assaulted a man in Southeast. MPD continues to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying the second suspect, who also assaulted the man.
On Thursday, October 23, 2025, at approximately 1:08 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted and struck the victim with a chair and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On January 31, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested 34-year-old Korey Klimes of Cheverly, MD. Klimes was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Chair).
The outstanding suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25161210
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.