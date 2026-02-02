MPD Makes Quick Arrest in 8th Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a burglary that occurred in Northwest.

On February 1, 2026, at approximately 11:44 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest, for the report of a Burglary of an establishment. Two suspects forcibly entered an establishment and stole property before fleeing the location. After reviewing security camera footage, responding officers located one of the suspects nearby and placed him under arrest. Property obtained in the burglary was recovered.

34-year-old Patrick David Brewer, of no fixed address, was charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26014004

###