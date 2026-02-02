Complete Discovery Source Announces New Relativity aiR for Case Strategy Offering

The solution empowers lawyers/litigation professionals to construct their case or investigation with greater speed, confidence, and collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a global premier provider of expert-driven eDiscovery and legal data solutions, today announced that it is expanding its AI offerings with the addition of Relativity aiR for Case Strategy. The generative AI-powered case intelligence solution makes it faster and simpler to develop case narratives, enabling users to auto-extract facts, visualize fact chronologies, accelerate deposition preparation, and create document, witness, and transcript summaries.

"Legal teams are under increasing pressure to move faster while maintaining absolute confidence in their case strategy,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at Complete Discovery Source. “By supporting Relativity aiR for Case Strategy, CDS is helping clients move from document review to actionable case intelligence with facts and context earlier in the litigation lifecycle. This is a purpose-built, AI-powered solution designed to strengthen litigation strategy, not just speed up review."

aiR for Case Strategy helps establish a clear factual foundation by revealing key events, illuminating gaps in evidence, and highlighting the relationships among people, documents and testimony. This level of context is especially important in litigation, enabling stronger strategic planning and more confident preparation for witness meetings, interviews, and depositions.

Within RelativityOne, aiR for Case Strategy serves as a centralized hub that enables case teams to work from a shared repository of key case intelligence. Teams can move directly from document review into crafting their strategic case story and preparing for investigations, witness examinations, depositions, and trial, all within one secure, collaborative environment.

This offering enables CDS to further maximize the value of clients’ existing Relativity investments, helping teams do more with the work product they already have while reducing friction caused by disconnected tools or manual processes. CDS' hands-on, experienced approach supports clients in not only adopting new technology but applying it in ways that drive meaningful results.

“CDS has shown a consistent focus on pairing industry-leading technology with the practical knowledge and experience of its team. The decision to offer aiR for Case Strategy reflects that strategy,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “With a partnership dating back to 2008, we’re confident that CDS is well-positioned to help clients realize meaningful value from this solution.”

aiR for Case Strategy is part of Relativity’s suite of fit-for-purpose generative AI solutions, Relativity aiR, built securely in RelativityOne. Each aiR solution is developed with privacy, security and transparency at its core. aiR solutions provide in-depth explanations, allowing users to fully understand recommendations so they can validate, defend and trust results.

As a trusted Relativity Partner with decades of experience supporting complex litigation and investigations, CDS continues to invest in advanced technologies that align with its commitment to helping real people deliver real results.

About Complete Discovery Source:

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a global, premier, full-service eDiscovery and legal data solutions provider with more than 20 years of experience. Trusted by corporations, law firms, and public sector agencies for delivering real results through its expert-driven approach, CDS provides technology-enabled professional services across the full eDiscovery lifecycle, including managed review, data migration, forensics, and strategic advisory.

Powered by real people, unrivalled expertise, and industry-leading technology, CDS also offers proprietary AI-enabled solutions, including Convert and Vision, an award-winning AI suite, helping clients turn complex legal challenges into successful outcomes across industries such as financial services, technology, pharmaceutical, energy, and insurance.

Headquartered in New York City, CDS is a trusted Relativity Premier Partner and a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner. With a client-first approach, CDS leverages Relativity’s platform to deliver scalable, AI-enabled workflows and solutions that meet evolving client demands and maximize the value of eDiscovery software investments. Learn more at cdslegal.com.

About Relativity:

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

Exploring aiR for Case Strategy

Legal Disclaimer:

