CDS Earns Security Best Practices Competency from Relativity

CDS Earns Relativity’s Security Best Practices Competency

Recognition highlights CDS’ commitment to maintaining high standards of data security and client protection in eDiscovery

Achieving the Relativity Security Best Practices Competency validates our long-standing commitment to protecting client data through rigorous controls, proactive monitoring, & continuous improvement.” — Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS), a premier global leader in eDiscovery, serving top law firms, corporations, and government agencies for over 20 years, announced it has earned the Relativity Security Best Practices Competency. Through this Competency, CDS has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success in enterprise and data security.

By achieving the Security Best Practices Competency, CDS has exhibited outstanding expertise in implementing Relativity’s security best practices to uphold strong security posture, effective risk mitigation and stringent access control across its client environments. This accomplishment underscores CDS’ dedication to safeguarding sensitive data and working to ensure that every RelativityOne instance is configured and managed to meet or exceed Relativity’s rigorous security standards.

Relativity’s Customer Excellence Competency Track recognizes partners that demonstrate outstanding performance in applying customer success best practices across every stage of the client journey with Relativity’s solutions. As one of the earliest partners to complete the currently available competencies within Relativity’s Customer Excellence Competency Track, CDS’ recognition in Security Best Practices highlights its ongoing commitment to operational excellence, cybersecurity governance and client trust. These measures ensure maximum transparency, control and data protection, minimizing exposure and reinforcing CDS’ leadership in secure eDiscovery solutions.

“Security has always been at the core of what we do,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS. “Achieving the Relativity Security Best Practices Competency validates our long-standing commitment to protecting client data through rigorous controls, proactive monitoring, and continuous improvement. It’s a testament to the work of our teams across the organization who keep security front and center every day.”

Partners with the Relativity Security Best Practices Competency must demonstrate full implementation of the recommended RelativityOne Security Configurations, enable Relativity Lockbox and Lockbox Hardening across all environments, and establish a defined global escalation process for cybersecurity-related events. Additionally, partners participate in Relativity’s Security Advisory Board sessions to help shape and strengthen Relativity’s evolving security roadmap.

For more information about CDS’ work in secure eDiscovery and its RelativityOne competencies, visit www.cdslegal.com.

About Complete Discovery Source

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a premier, full-service eDiscovery provider with over two decades of experience helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide navigate complex legal and compliance challenges. Powered by real people, CDS combines industry-leading technology with expert consulting and project management to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions tailored to litigation and investigations. With expertise in data migration, forensics, and managed review, CDS ensures seamless support at every stage of the eDiscovery process. Proprietary tools like Convert and Vision, along with premium Advisory and FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Services, enable CDS to deliver real results that matter, no matter the size or scope of your case.

Headquartered in NYC, CDS has been a trusted Relativity Premier Partner for nearly two decades, founded on a client-first approach. As a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner, CDS leverages Relativity’s innovative platform to deliver scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Discover more at www.cdslegal.com or email getstarted@cdslegal.com.

About Relativity

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

