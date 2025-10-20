Complete Discovery Source Wins Best Innovation: Beyond Award at 2025 Relativity Fest Innovation Awards

CDS Vision Financial Analysis Wins Relativity Innovation Award CDS Vision Financial Analysis transforms millions of rows of structured Excel data into granular, metadata-rich records in RelativityOne.

Award-Winning Financial Analysis Tool Transforms Structured Data Review in RelativityOne

Our team stretches the capabilities of Relativity with precision and innovation. We’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what legal technology can do, and Vision is a powerful example of that.” — Vinnie Budhram, Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS) today announced that its CDS Vision Financial Analysis solution has been named the winner of the Best Innovation: Beyond category at the 2025 Relativity Fest Innovation Awards. With these awards, global legal technology company Relativity recognizes organizations and individuals who are forging new paths to improve the legal industry and its communities. Along with their win in the Beyond category, CDS was a finalist in two other Innovation categories, including Discover for its CDS Vision Search Toolkit solution and Act for CDS Vision AI Empowered DSAR (Data Subject Access Requests) tool.

“What makes this win special is how our team was able to stretch the capabilities of Relativity with precision and innovation,” said Vinnie Budhram, Chief Operating Officer at CDS. “We’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what legal technology can do, and Vision is a powerful example of that.”

“We built this solution to help our client tackle a massive and unwieldy dataset and add value to their analysis and review,” said Mark Anderson, Managing Director, EMEA at CDS and lead developer on the product. “To see that work recognized by Relativity and the broader legal tech community is proof that our approach makes an impact.”

The Relativity Fest Innovation Awards continue to celebrate transformative contributions, spotlighting new and innovative solutions that address the legal data community’s most complex challenges.

About Complete Discovery Source

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a premier, full-service eDiscovery provider with over two decades of experience helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide navigate complex legal and compliance challenges. Powered by real people, CDS combines industry-leading technology with expert consulting and project management to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions tailored to litigation and investigations. With expertise in data migration, forensics, and managed review, CDS ensures seamless support at every stage of the eDiscovery process. Proprietary tools like Convert and Vision, along with premium Advisory and FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Services, enable CDS to deliver real results that matter, no matter the size or scope of your case.

Headquartered in NYC, CDS has been a trusted Relativity Premier Partner for nearly two decades, founded on a client-first approach. As a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner, CDS leverages Relativity’s innovative platform to deliver scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Discover more at cdslegal.com or email getstarted@cdslegal.com.

About Relativity

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

Meet Award-Winning CDS Vision Financial Analysis

