Step.co Launches Version 2: World’s First Adaptive Movement Platform That Learns and Adjusts to Real Life

Step V2 combines AI coaching, Apple Health data, and adaptive targets to guide what your body needs next across strength, cardio, and mobility. With Step V2, movement adapts to real life by balancing strength, cardio, and mobility based on recovery, activity, and daily demands. Step V2 introduces an adaptive movement coach that adjusts strength, cardio, and mobility recommendations as your body and lifestyle change.

Step.co launches an adaptive movement system that learns from health data and adjusts workouts in real time across strength, cardio, and mobility.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step.co today announced the launch of a revolutionary evolution that moves beyond static workout plans to create a living, breathing " Adaptive Movement System." By combining deep Apple Health integration , a proprietary AI Coach, and a scientifically-backed scoring system, Step.co ensures that the fitness plan finally fits real life — not the other way around.Moving Beyond Fitness. Introducing Adaptive Movement.While traditional fitness apps offer one-size-fits-all programming, Step.co is built on the philosophy that your body and life are constantly changing."Step’s mission is to help every person build lifelong movement habits through guidance that adjusts to their real body and real abilities," said Farid Dordar. "With Version 2, we’ve built an intelligent system that doesn't just record what you did — it learns who you are and tells you exactly what your body needs next."The Intelligence: AI Coach & Recommendation EngineAt the heart of Step.co is the AI Coach, a personalized guide that understands natural movements, recovery signals, and real lifestyle.• The Knowledge Base: The AI Coach isn't just a chatbot; it is deeply integrated into health data. It knows users' VO2 Max, Sleep patterns, and even Wrist Temperature.• Contextual Guidance: Users can ask the coach anything — from "What should I do after a poor night's sleep?" to "How can I improve my mobility for hiking?"• The Recommendation Engine: This "intelligence layer" evaluates your weekly balance across three scientific pillars — Strength, Cardio, and Mobility . It selects the next move based on recovery signals and constraints, even suggesting "simply go for a walk outside" if that’s what the body requires.The Science: Target System V7Step.co introduces Target System V7, a sophisticated algorithm that calculates personalized weekly targets based on:• HealthFactors: VO2 Max, Resting HR, and Blood Pressure.• RecoveryFactors: HRV (Heart Rate Variability) and Sleep Analysis.• LifeFactors: Age, movement patterns, and users' favorite activities.Every activity — whether a guided class in the app or a manual entry for a weekend soccer game — contributes to the Achievement Dashboard, a visual "biological dashboard" that simplifies complex health data into clear progress across Strength, Cardio, and Mobility.The Ecosystem: Apple Watch & Health IntegrationStep.co is engineered to feel like a native part of the Apple ecosystem:• Apple Watch "Always-On" Tracking: A redesigned Watch app with Extended Runtime support ensures the workout never cuts out, keeping metrics visible even on the Always-On display.• Live Activities & Dynamic Island: Track user's workout progress, heart rate zones, and timers directly from your iPhone Lock Screen or Dynamic Island without ever unlocking the phone.• 45+ Activity Types: From Padel to Pilates, Step recognizes and scores over 45 different real-world activities through Apple Health integration.• Safe Sync Architecture: In a commitment to privacy, Step.co processes sensitive health data locally on-device, syncing only what is necessary to the cloud.New Content & DiscoveryTo support its adaptive recommendations, Step.co arrives with:• Hundreds of New Classes: A massive library of professional content across all three pillars.• Smart Search: A semantic search engine that allows users to find classes by goal, duration, or even "feeling" (e.g., "I have 15 minutes and my lower back is tight").About StepStep is an Adaptive Movement Platform built on the pillars of movement science and human coaching. Designed for longevity and resilience, Step removes the guesswork from fitness by providing scientifically proven guidance that adapts to the user’s real life.

