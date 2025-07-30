Step.co Launches iOS App Across U.S. & Canada, Offering Real Coaches, Real Skills, and Real Results

Move better. Live better. Step.co brings skill-based home workouts to your iPhone—with real guidance, smart tech, and real results. Step.co is live on iOS and WebApp! Train with real coaches across fitness, dance, martial arts, and more—from home or anywhere you move. Powered by AI, built for humans. Discover personalized training programs in dance, strength, and mobility—now available on iOS and Web.

Step.co brings high-quality movements to web and now iOS users across North America—train in fitness, dance, martial arts, and more with real coaches.

The future of fitness is flexible, skill-based, and human-led. Step.co is here to lead that evolution — not by replacing coaches, but by equipping them with the tools to thrive." — Founder & CEO: Farid Dordar

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step.co , the AI-powered coach led movement platform, has officially launched its iOS app in the U.S. and Canada. Designed for both users and professional coaches, the Step.co app delivers immersive home workouts, guided dance and expert led martial arts classes, and intelligent fitness programming—all in one place.Sweat Meets Skill: From Home Fitness to Real Movement MasteryUnlike generic fitness apps, Step.co empowers users to build functional strength and learn real skills through a variety of engaging formats. The platform offers guided classes in fitness, dance, martial arts, and mindfulness—all designed to help users improve technique, boost confidence, and stay consistent with home based training.With Step.co, working out is no longer boring. By combining skill-based learning with movement styles you’ll actually enjoy, the platform turns training into something fun, motivating, and sustainable. Whether you’re searching for cardio workouts at home, a beginner kickboxing class, or want to learn Hip Hop dance online, Step.co’s curated class library helps you train with purpose and grow with every session—not just burn calories.Built for Coaches and UsersStep.co bridges the gap between trainers and users in the digital fitness space:Users can access live and on-demand classes, personalized training programs, and all led by real coaches. Coaches use the Step.co virtual studio to record, schedule, and monetize their classes. With integrated tools for engagement and performance tracking, coaches can grow their business and reach global audiences.Powered by AI, Built for Humans: AI-Powered Training for Modern LifestylesStep.co uses innovative technology to personalize movement journey like never before:AI-Powered Program Planning: Coaches can instantly generate structured programs with automated sequencing and recommendations.Smart Classes: The adaptive player responds to user pace and skill level, enhancing engagement and outcomes.Real-Time Metrics: Coaches and users alike can track performance, views, earnings, and progress inside the app.Premium Studios, Real CoachesStep.co operates two state-of-the-art production studios in Vancouver, BC and Orange County, CA, where invited coaches film high-quality classes and programs. By collaborating with top coaches across disciplines—from fitness to dance to mindfulness—Step.co ensures every session delivers authenticity, clarity, and real results."We wanted to build more than just another workout app," said CEO Farid Dordar. "Step.co is where real coaches, real skills, and smart technology meet—so users actually get stronger, not just sweat."From Champion to Tech InnovatorAfter building and successfully exiting PerfectMind, a multi-million dollar SaaS platform for recreation centres, gyms and studios, Founder and CEO Farid Dordar—a former World Champion and tech entrepreneur, launched Step.co to blend his passion for movement with his expertise in digital innovation.“Coaches deserve smart, supportive tools—and users deserve better than cookie-cutter workouts,” says Dordar. “Step.co delivers real training, taught by real experts, powered by real technology.”Key Launch Features:Now available on Web and iOS across the U.S and Canada.AI powered virtual studio for coaches to build, share and earn.100% free for coaches.Browse hundreds of on-demand classes and personalized workout programsExplore fitness, dance, martial arts, mindfulness, and recoveryLeverage built-in AI tools for personalized programming and skill progressionStudios in Vancouver & Orange County for professionally produced workoutsAbout Step.coStep.co is a next-generation movement platform designed for people who want more than just workouts. From fitness, dance and martial arts to strength, mobility, and mindfulness, Step.co helps users build skills and confidence while staying active. The platform is powered by real coaches and enhanced with AI tools that personalize training, streamline scheduling, and support lifelong progress. For coaches, Step.co offers powerful tools to record, schedule, earn, and grow—while connecting with new clients in a built-in marketplace.

