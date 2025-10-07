Step.co Introduces Free Virtual Studio With AI Tools to Help Coaches Build and Monetize Online Businesses

With Step.co Virtual Studio, coaches can host live and on-demand classes, access AI-powered tools, and build recurring income streams—all in one place. Courtney Thomas, Mindfulness Coach, shares how Step.co’s Virtual Studio gives her the tools and support to succeed—without fees. Fitness Coach Eva uses Step.co Virtual Studio to connect with students, share workouts, and grow her online business.

Coach-first innovation that creates better experiences for all movers

Step.co gives coaches the tools, tech, and revenue models they’ve always deserved but never had. Our mission is to build a movement platform that empowers real coaches and the people they inspire.” — Farid Dordar, Founder & CEO

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step.co , a next-generation movement platform, introduces the Virtual Studio: an AI-powered ecosystem designed to help coaches monetize their expertise, grow their businesses, and reach global audiences.Unlike other platforms that charge instructors high fees or take a large percentage of their earnings, Step.co is forever free for coaches. Built with the goal of putting creators first, Step.co offers a streamlined path to success with smart tools, ongoing support, and built-in user traffic — all at zero cost.Coach Studio:Smarter Tools for Coaches, Real Growth Without Fees* Upload and release on-demand classes* Host live classes with ease* Invite and engage followers* Design AI-assisted training programs* Track earnings, views, and subscriber engagementMonetization That Grows with You* 100% Free to Join : No hosting fees, no hidden charges, forever.* Get Paid for Content: Monetize every class you upload through view-based royalties and direct user subscriptions.* Earn with Referrals: Every coach has a unique invite link. Bring users to Step.co and earn a referral cash bonus.* Revenue Sharing: As your audience grows, so does your income. Top performing coaches earn a share of Step.co’s recurring subscription revenue.* Built-in Tools for Business Growth: AI-powered program builders, professional studio-quality filming, and marketing boosts.How Step.co Stands Out from the CompetitionOther Platforms:* High fees, limited to single categories, coaches market themselves* Ad-driven, no structured training* Subscription models, but no built-in growthStep.co:* Free virtual studio for every coach* AI-powered tools + marketing support* Multiple revenue streams (royalties, referrals, subscription share)For People Too:While this launch focuses on coaches, Step.co was built with movers in mind. For users, the platform makes it easy to connect with real instructors across fitness, dance, martial arts, and mindfulness, helping people train with purpose, stay consistent, and build lasting habits.What Coaches Are Saying About Step.co:“I’ve taught everywhere, from gyms to Zoom, but nothing compares to the freedom Step.co gives me to create, connect, and earn. It’s like my business finally has a real home.”— Eva Zienkiewicz, Fitness Coach“Most platforms just want your content. Step.co wants you to succeed. I’ve never felt so supported as a mindfulness coach — from the studio team to the tools, they’ve thought of everything.”— Courtney Thomas, Mindfulness Coach“The virtual studio lets me upload, schedule, and program my kickboxing curriculum without stress. Plus, I’m getting paid for views and new signups. This is what instructors have been waiting for.”— Sensei Joel Zapata, Martial Arts Coach

