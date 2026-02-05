Pulsenics launches AccelaGrade™, a new solution to transform lithium-ion battery remanufacturing

The Pulsenics AccelaGrade can test batteries of all dimensions and form factors. The Pulsenics AccelaGrade slots easily into remanufacturing workflows.

Cutting-edge cell testing solution analyzes cell State of Health 19x faster than traditional cyclers.

We’ve got a tremendous societal opportunity to keep batteries in the field for as long as possible. Extending the service lifetime of batteries is good business, and it’s the right thing to do.” — Mariam Awara, co-Founder and COO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenics, a Toronto-based technology company, today announced AccelaGrade™, a new quality control solution for lithium-ion battery remanufacturers. AccelaGrade™ represents a step-change advance in battery cell diagnostics that will help remanufacturers scale.What is remanufacturing?“Remanufacturing” battery packs means disassembling, testing, and refurbishing used lithium-ion batteries to keep them safely operating longer. Remanufactured packs can return to their original vehicle or be repurposed for stationary storage. A thriving remanufacturing sector will reduce costs for battery manufacturers and fleet operators while keeping batteries out of landfills.Battery packs can contain dozens, hundreds, or thousands of lithium-ion cells, all of which must be individually tested and qualified during remanufacturing. Qualification typically takes the form of a letter grade, where “A” cells can be reused, “B” cells are diverted to less demanding use cases, and “C” cells are discarded. These letter grades generally reflect State of Health (SoH), which itself describes how much capacity a battery has retained.“Pulsenics designed AccelaGrade™ to help remanufacturers scale,” said COO Mariam Awara. “We’ve got a tremendous societal opportunity to keep batteries in the field for as long as possible. Extending the service lifetime of batteries is good business, and it’s the right thing to do.”How does AccelaGrade™ change the remanufacturing business?Remanufacturing has been slow to gain commercial traction due to a single bottleneck: quality control. It is impractical to individually test every cell in a battery pack with existing technology. Today, remanufacturers must choose between grading regimes that are thorough, but time consuming, or tests that are fast but incomplete. AccelaGrade™, by Pulsenics, unblocks the remanufacturing vertical with quality control that is fast, efficient, and comprehensive.AccelaGrade™ uses multiple scanning technologies, in tandem, to create a rapid and sophisticated readout. AccelaGrade™ combines partial-discharge cycling, temperature measurements, and rapid electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) to create a rich dataset. AccelaGrade™ uses that data to make State of Health evaluations that display on-screen as letter grades. This digital-first approach enables Pulsenics partners to instantly configure their grading criteria to their unique needs.Today, many remanufacturers rely on single-purpose cyclers which can require up to eight hours to deliver a SoH readout. AccelaGrade™ produces an equally accurate letter grade, based on integrated datasets, in 25 minutes or less - a 19x improvement.“If we’re going to bring remanufacturing to scale, we’ve simply got to solve quality control,” said CEO Essam Elsahwi. ”Our customers can do amazing things extending battery lifetime, if they can just get the data they need at the speed their business requires. AccelaGrade will catalyze new growth in the remanufacturing vertical.”About Pulsenics:Pulsenics drives business transformation across the energy industry by enabling more reliable operation of electrochemical assets. Their next-generation performance diagnostics and quality control technologies, combined with industry-leading customer support, help energy companies replace legacy solutions with data-driven rapid insights. With commercial deployments spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, Pulsenics supports leading organizations across the global energy transition. Scale with confidence. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com Media contact: Wes Andrews, wesandrews@pulsenics.com.

