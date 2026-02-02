FileHold Earns Multiple Gartner Digital Markets Awards for Excellence in Document Management

FileHold Recognized as Digital Market Leader by Gartner for Value, Usability, Customer Support, and Recommendations

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FileHold Systems ULC, a trusted provider of enterprise document management solutions, today announced it has been honored with a suite of distinguished 2026 Gartner Digital Markets recognitions across key categories on Capterra and Software Advice, two of the world’s leading software review platforms. These badges reflect exceptional user satisfaction, strong product performance, and real-world value as rated by customers.The recognitions include:- Capterra Best Value 2026 — Highlighting software that delivers outstanding value relative to features and price.- Capterra Best Ease of Use 2026 — Awarded to solutions with highly intuitive, user-friendly interfaces.- Capterra Shortlist 2026 — Placing FileHold among the top document management systems based on verified user reviews and popularity scores.- Software Advice Most Recommended 2026 — Recognizing the solutions most frequently recommended by real users.- Software Advice Front Runners 2026 — Identifying top-performing products based on user satisfaction and usability metrics.- Software Advice Customer Support 2026 — Acknowledging exceptional service and support quality as rated by customers.These recognitions from Gartner Digital Markets, a respected authority that aggregates and analyzes customer reviews across global marketplaces, are significant indicators of marketplace trust and product excellence. They underscore FileHold’s commitment to delivering a robust, user-centric document management experience that meets the needs of organizations seeking enhanced control, accessibility, and compliance for their content."Being recognized across value, usability, and customer support is incredibly meaningful because it reflects what our customers tell us matters most," said Russ Beinder, VP Operations at FileHold. "Our focus has always been on making document management simple, secure, and flexible—without sacrificing service. This recognition validates that approach."FileHold’s recognition comes at a time when organizations increasingly prioritize digital transformation and information governance, making reliable document management a core part of operational success. The company’s flexible deployment options, intuitive design, and dedicated support focus have consistently earned high marks from its user community.FileHold Systems ULC. is a Canadian-based software company specializing in secure, flexible, and scalable document management and workflow automation solutions. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, FileHold serves organizations across North America and internationally, helping them reduce paper, increase productivity, and maintain compliance.FileHold is a wholly owned subsidiary of KeyMark Inc., a U.S.-based intelligent automation provider. Together, the companies bring a shared commitment to delivering powerful, user-friendly solutions that transform how businesses manage information.To learn more, visit www.filehold.com

