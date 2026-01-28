KeyMark Announces Addition of Bill Priemer to its Board of Directors

Bill Priemer joins KeyMark's Board of Directors

Former Hyland CEO, Bill Priemer, brings decades of insight and leadership to bolster KeyMark's strategic planning and evolution.

LIBERTY, SC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeyMark, a provider and integration partner for AI business automation and unstructured document data solutions, today announced that Bill Priemer has joined its Board of Directors. Priemer served as CEO of Hyland for 11 years where he helped scale the company to more than $1 billion in annual revenue and guided Hyland’s evolution to become leaders in content services, process automation, enterprise information management, and intelligent document processing (IDP). In total, Priemer brings over 27 years of leadership to the board.Priemer’s addition comes at a pivotal time in KeyMark’s evolution as a leading systems integrator and established product organization with a long track record in intelligent automation, AI, and document processing. He brings valuable experience in scaling software operations of increasing complexity – including partner strategy, organizational scale, and long-term technology vision.“KeyMark has been delivering intelligent automation, AI, and IDP solutions for years, and the company’s product foundation is stronger than ever,” Priemer said. “I’m especially excited about KeyMark’s commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem in ways that align product capability with market opportunity. It’s a privilege to support Ed and the team, and to work alongside a leader I’ve known and respected for decades.”Priemer’s perspective will complement that of KeyMark CEO Ed McQuiston, whom Priemer collaborated extensively with for commercial strategy, partner development, and market expansions during McQuiston’s time as Chief Commercial Officer at Hyland, and for much of his 20-year Hyland tenure.“I’ve had the privilege of working with Bill for much of my career, including years spent together shaping commercial and partner strategy at Hyland,” McQuiston said. “His insight and leadership were instrumental to Hyland’s growth, and I’m thrilled to bring that experience into KeyMark as we strengthen our FileHold roadmap, expand our partner program, and advance our AI and IDP capabilities.”KeyMark has invested heavily in expanding its product ecosystem through the addition of the FileHold platform, and by advancing its AI and IDP capabilities of enhancing document classification, data extraction, decision automation, and process orchestration to streamline operations and improve customer outcomes. Priemer’s addition marks a significant checkpoint in a shared vision to integrate practical, scalable AI into real-world content and IDP-based workflows, while expanding and modernizing KeyMark’s partner program to support future scale.“Bill Priemer’s leadership experience, including years of close collaboration with Ed at Hyland, brings meaningful strategic value to KeyMark,” said Josh Chin, Principal at Source Capitol. “His background in scaling enterprise software organizations and shaping partner-centric strategies will support KeyMark’s continued growth in AI, IDP, and automation. We are thrilled to have Bill support Ed and the team as they continue to deliver automation solutions at scale.”About KeyMarkSince 1996, KeyMark has empowered businesses and government organizations to capitalize on content and document-bound data to fuel enterprise intelligence. By combining intelligent document processing (IDP) and AI capabilities like natural language processing and machine learning, with three decades of experience capturing, classifying, and indexing content, KeyMark makes content strategic. KeyMark is the owner of FileHold Services ULC, CloudCapture, and Forms InMotion – intelligent solutions built on expertise to help organizations across industries and verticals wield capture, data analysis, document management, and resource management capabilities.KeyMark is an ISO 27001-certified organization that provides secure, managed support and implementation services. They are headquartered in Liberty, SC. For more information, call 864-343-0500.

