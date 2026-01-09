KeyMark Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management System

KeyMark ISMS wields the global standard for risk management and cyber-resilience

LIBERTY, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeyMark , a leading intelligent automation provider and value-added reseller, announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, signaling its information security management system (ISMS) as meeting global standards of excellence and commitment to managing internal and external client information with supreme security. The certification was issued by Schellman & Company, Inc.The International Organization for Standardization, or ISO certification, is widely recognized as the world’s best-known standard for ISMS requirements. The ISO standard provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS that adheres to a “CIA Triad” — confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.The certification process involved a rigorous review and on-site audit measuring KeyMark’s compliance and control over processes against the ISO 27001 requirements. Prior to the audit, KeyMark took several months preparing processes and controls and monitoring advanced detection tools and internal training. A pre-audit was performed with a trusted partner.“An ISMS that’s ISO certified should be seen as a tool for risk management and cyber-resilience,” Director of IT/IS Manuel Henry said. "We pursued ISO not just to continually strengthen information security and governance, but to validate these improvements and our existing efforts for organizations that trust us to implement their solutions, integrate systems, and support cloud-hosted environments.”For more information regarding the ISO 27001 certification, or to view KeyMark’s ISO status, visit www.schellman.com/certificate-directory and enter certificate number 1897145-1, or “KeyMark” into the IAF certification search.About KeyMarkSince 1996, KeyMark has empowered businesses and government organizations to capitalize on content and document-bound data to fuel enterprise intelligence. By combining AI capabilities like natural language processing and machine learning with three decades of experience capturing, classifying, and indexing content, KeyMark makes content strategic. KeyMark is the owner of FileHold Services ULC, CloudCapture, Forms InMotion, and KeyMark Cloud – intelligent solutions built on expertise to help organizations across industries and verticals obtain intelligent capture, data analysis, document management, and resource management capabilities.As an ISO 27001-certified organization, KeyMark provides secure, managed support and implementation services for award-winning products from software vendors, including Hyland Software, UiPath, ABBYY, and Tungsten (formerly Kofax).KeyMark is headquartered in Liberty, SC. For more information, call 864-343-0500.

