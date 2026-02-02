A 55-Year Legacy of Integrity and Expertise

AirMart celebrates 55 years in 2026, honoring a legacy of integrity, expertise, and trusted aircraft brokerage while investing in the future of aviation.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirMart, Inc. , one of the nation’s most trusted aircraft sales and brokerage firms, is celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2026, a milestone that underscores the company’s leadership, dedication to its customers, and long-standing influence on the aircraft ownership experience.Founded by Bob and Carolyn Sutherlin as a small FBO, flight school, and Cessna dealership, AirMart has grown into a nationally recognized authority in the sale of pre-owned piston, turboprop, and turbine aircraft. Today, nearly 30 aviation professionals deliver the concierge-level guidance and technical expertise that have come to define the AirMart experience for thousands of owners, pilots, and operators.A 55-Year Legacy of Integrity and ExpertiseFor more than five decades, AirMart has earned its reputation by helping clients navigate complex ownership decisions with clarity and confidence. The company’s approach is grounded in seven core principles: integrity, professionalism, accountability, customer-centricity, safety, love of aviation, and trust.“Reaching 55 years is a testament to the generations of customers who have trusted our team through every stage of their buying and selling journey,” said Kimberly Sutherlin, Vice President of Development. “As general aviation expands beyond its traditional boundaries, our mission remains unchanged: deliver clarity, expertise, and a concierge experience that truly ‘elevates the journey’ for every client we serve.”Anniversary Year Initiatives: Strengthening Education, Expanding Aircraft Owner Resources, and Investing in Future Aviation ProfessionalsTo commemorate its 55th anniversary, AirMart will launch a series of initiatives designed to support both new and seasoned aviators, including:-A Legacy Storytelling Series showcasing 55 years of industry milestones, historic aircraft, and company evolution.-Expanded educational resources covering market trends, ownership best practices, new products and services, and regulatory updates.-Behind-the-scenes content exploring the people, stories, and aircraft that define AirMart’s culture and reflect its enduring passion for aviation.-On-field events and celebrations are designed to bring the aviation community together in marking AirMart’s 55 years of service.-An expanded aviation scholarship initiative that supports the next generation of pilots and aviation professionals.Advancing Toward the Future with a Firm FoundationAs the aviation market continues to shift with economic cycles, new technologies, and evolving buyer expectations, AirMart remains committed to delivering the stability and expert guidance that have defined its brand for more than five decades.“Anniversaries matter in aviation because longevity demonstrates trust,” added Sutherlin. “For 55 years, AirMart has focused on building real relationships — ensuring our customers feel understood, supported, and well-equipped as they move into the next chapter of their aviation journey.”About AirMart, Inc.Founded in 1971 and based in Lexington, Kentucky, AirMart, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company specializing in the sale and brokerage of high-quality pre-owned aircraft, including single-engine, twin-engine, turboprop, and turbine models. Over 55 years, AirMart has earned a national reputation for dependable guidance, personalized service, and extensive aviation expertise.Learn more at www.AirMart.com

