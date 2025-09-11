AirMart, Inc. Launches AlphaJets: A New Era in Private Jet Sales and Acquisitions

AirMart launches AlphaJets, a new division for pre-owned jets & turboprops, offering concierge-level service for buyers & sellers.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirMart, Inc., a trusted name in aircraft sales for over 50 years, announces the official launch of AlphaJets by AirMart, a division dedicated to pre-owned private jets and turboprops.AlphaJets marks AirMart’s move into the jet and turboprop market, offering buyers and sellers a concierge-level experience that combines market insights, technical knowledge, and personalized service.“AlphaJets empowers today’s business leaders to achieve more through the power of private flight,” said Tate Preece, Vice President of AlphaJets. “Our clients often begin their aviation journey in piston aircraft or turboprops, and as their businesses and families grow, so do their travel needs. AlphaJets is our way of growing alongside them. We are delivering the same customer-focused experience that AirMart is known for, elevated into the jet and turboprop market.”The new brand builds on AirMart’s decades of experience in general aviation, while embracing a new luxury-driven identity inspired by world-class design and personalized attention.AlphaJets by AirMart services:-Curated Acquisitions of pre-owned jets and turboprops-Strategic Marketing Campaigns tailored to high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients-Comprehensive Consulting on financing, insurance, and cost-of-ownership strategies-Concierge-Level Service designed to make every transaction seamless“Launching AlphaJets is not just about expanding our business into jets and turboprops; it’s about setting a new standard in how clients experience the buying and selling process,” added Kimberly Sutherlin, Vice President of Development for AirMart. “We’re creating a brand that reflects both the sophistication of our clients and the proven experience of our team.”AlphaJets by AirMart is now actively representing jet acquisitions and sales nationwide. To learn more, visit www.AirMart.com/AlphaJets or contact the AlphaJets team directly at 859-201-0228.Media Contact:Kendall Barber, Marketing SpecialistAlphaJets by AirMartPhone: 859-233-9399Email: Kendall@AirMart.comWebsite: www.AirMart.com

Introducing AlphaJets by AirMart!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.