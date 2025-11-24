AirMart, Inc. Secures Federal Trademark For Signature Slogan ‘Elevate Your Journey’

AirMart secures a federal trademark for its slogan “Elevate Your Journey,” reinforcing its trusted, family-owned legacy as it nears 55 years in aircraft sales.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirMart, Inc. , a recognized leader in aircraft sales and brokerage, announced today that its signature slogan, "Elevate Your Journey," has been officially registered as a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).The trademark designation marks an important milestone for the Lexington-based company, which will also mark its 55th year in business in 2026.Founded in 1971, AirMart remains a family-owned and operated company guided by the principles that have defined it from the start: integrity, expertise, and a passion for general aviation.Under the leadership of its second-generation owners, AirMart continues to offer personalized service to pilots and aircraft owners worldwide. The company specializes in the acquisition, sale, and brokerage of quality pre-owned single-engine, twin-engine, and turboprop aircraft. Its approach combines extensive industry knowledge with focused attention, providing clients with trusted guidance backed by decades of hands-on aviation experience. This philosophy has earned AirMart a reputation for professionalism and reliability within the general aviation community.“We’re excited to have been granted this trademark,” added Kim Sutherlin, Vice President of Development for AirMart, Inc. “It reflects our commitment to evolve with, and for our customers, building on the foundation of trust they have always counted on, and assuring them we will be there with the same level of integrity to help them navigate whatever comes next.”With this federal trademark protection, AirMart strengthens its brand identity while reaffirming its dedication to guiding clients toward their aviation goals with confidence.About AirMart, Inc.Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, AirMart, Inc. is a family-owned aircraft sales and brokerage firm specializing in quality pre-owned single-engine, twin-engine, and turboprop aircraft. AirMart continues its legacy of trusted service, professionalism, and a passion for helping clients "Elevate Your Journey." Learn more at www.AirMart.com

