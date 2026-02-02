Interior Announces $20M to Strengthen Local Wildfire Response

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced that up to $20 million is available to strengthen local governments’ wildfire response capacity, a key priority for President Donald J. Trump. The Slip-on Tanker Pilot Program equips small, remote emergency response agencies with practical, deployable tools that strengthen preparedness and protect lives, property and infrastructure.

“As remote, rural communities continue to grapple with the devastating impacts of intensifying wildfires, President Trump is taking strong action to ensure they have the resources needed to respond swiftly when wildfires ignite,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This program provides a commonsense approach to help local departments deploy more rapidly, use existing equipment more efficiently, and respond before fires threaten their communities.”

With the recent announcement on taking the next step to establish the Wildland Fire Service, Interior is advancing a comprehensive approach to wildland fire management. Initiatives like the Slip-on Tanker Pilot Program complement this transformation by equipping local agencies with practical tools to strengthen response and protect communities.

This funding can be used by local governments that provide emergency services to areas with a population of 50,000 or less to purchase slip-on tanker units, which allow them to quickly convert trucks, utility terrain vehicles and other vehicles to be operated as wildland fire engines. The applicants must serve communities with a moderate to high wildfire risk, as determined by the Wildfire Risk to Communities tool. Up to $20 million is available during this third round of funding.

Slip-on Tanker Pilot Program grant amounts will range from $10,000 to $249,000. Applications must be submitted through grants.gov by March 23, 2026.

Enhancing local wildfire response is a priority for the Trump administration, as mandated in Executive Order 13408, Empowering Commonsense Wildfire Prevention and Response. This funding is improving the ability of local agencies to respond quickly to nearby wildfires and to support interagency wildland firefighting efforts. In January, the Department awarded $5 million to 97 local emergency response agencies. As wildfires grow larger and more destructive, these efforts will help safeguard communities, support first responders and reduce the risk to critical infrastructure.

