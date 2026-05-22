Department of the Interior Probate Surge Returns $28 Million to Native Families

The Department of the Interior today announced that $28 million has been distributed to tribal beneficiaries following the completion of a set of probate cases through the Office of Hearings and Appeals after a probate surge event held by the Indian Affairs Probate Strike Team at Fort Berthold Agency in North Dakota. This action reflects the Department’s continued commitment to honoring trust responsibilities and strengthening service to tribal nations and their citizens.

“The Trump administration knows how important these funds are for families and communities,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Each completed probate case represents answers delivered, responsibilities upheld, and our commitment to tribal beneficiaries carried forward. Our work continues to ensure every beneficiary receives what is owed to them with transparency, dignity and respect.”

This distribution represents more than a financial milestone. It reflects the ongoing work to ensure families receive what they are owed through a clear, respectful, and timely probate process. Improvements across Interior have strengthened coordination between the Office of Hearings and Appeals, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration and the Land Titles and Records Office, helping move cases forward more efficiently while maintaining accuracy and care.

“Today’s distribution reflects the Department’s dedication to honoring our trust responsibilities and ensuring that every beneficiary receives the assets owed to them,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “Through improved systems and stronger coordination, we are delivering meaningful results for families and communities.”

The Bureau of Trust Funds Administration will notify account holders whose distributions are included in this action and provide guidance regarding access to funds.

Beneficiaries with questions related to their accounts, probate status, or upcoming hearings may contact their local agency office or the BTFA Trust Beneficiary Call Center at (888) 678-6836 for assistance.