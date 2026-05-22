Interior Streamlines Administrative Appeals Process to Improve Efficiency and Deliver Faster Decisions

The Department of the Interior today announced reforms to improve the efficiency, clarity, and timeliness of administrative appeals handled through the Office of Hearings and Appeals, reducing unnecessary delays and delivering a more predictable process for Americans who depend on Department decisions.

The update strengthens Interior’s ability to resolve disputes more efficiently across a wide range of matters affecting public lands, energy development, grazing, tribal matters, and other Departmental decisions.

“Americans should not be trapped in slow, duplicative bureaucratic processes when seeking a fair review of Department decisions,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These reforms modernize Interior’s administrative appeals system, improve transparency, and help ensure timely, consistent decisions which falls in line with President Trump’s directive to make government work more efficiently for the American people.”

The Office of Hearings and Appeals plays a critical role in adjudicating disputes involving Interior decisions, including matters related to energy production, public lands management, grazing authorizations, and Indian affairs. By improving procedures and reducing administrative friction, the Department is making the appeals process more accessible and efficient for those who rely on timely outcomes.

These improvements are part of the Department’s broader modernization effort to eliminate duplication, streamline operations, and better align government processes with mission delivery.

A more efficient appeals system benefits permit holders, businesses, tribes, land users, and other stakeholders by reducing uncertainty, improving procedural clarity, and allowing important decisions to move forward more predictably.