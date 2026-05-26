Interior Expands Hunting and Fishing Access Across Federal Lands

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced major actions to expand hunting and fishing access across lands and waters managed by the Department, advancing President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to increasing outdoor recreation opportunities, reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens and supporting rural communities.

The actions include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposed largest expansion of hunting and sport fishing opportunities in agency history, alongside National Park Service actions to remove unnecessary hunting-related restrictions across National Park System units where hunting is authorized by law.

Together, these actions reflect the Department’s commitment to expanding responsible access to America’s public lands while maintaining strong conservation stewardship and aligning federal management with state wildlife frameworks where appropriate.

“America’s public lands belong to the American people, and they should be able to access them without unnecessary bureaucracy standing in the way,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, we are expanding opportunities for hunters and anglers, reducing duplicative restrictions and making federal land management more practical, consistent and accessible.”

As part of today’s announcement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to open or expand more than 1,450 hunting and sport fishing opportunities across 111 stations in 32 states, including 107 national wildlife refuges and four national fish hatcheries.

The proposal would make more than 92 million acres, or more than 95% of National Wildlife Refuge System lands, available for hunting. It also includes first-ever hunting or sport fishing opportunities at 14 refuges and three hatcheries.

The proposed rule would also simplify federal regulations through more than 500 revisions and deletions to outdated or duplicative provisions, helping align refuge requirements with state fish and wildlife laws and making compliance easier for hunters and anglers.

“Hunting and fishing are deeply rooted American traditions that support conservation, connect families to the outdoors and strengthen local economies,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik. “We are proud to expand access while continuing to fulfill our conservation mission and responsibly manage these lands and waters for future generations.”

Separately, the National Park Service is removing unnecessary hunting-related closures and restrictions in units where hunting is authorized by law, improving consistency, reducing duplicative requirements and eliminating barriers that exceed what is necessary for public safety, resource protection or legal compliance.

These updates focus on removing unnecessary park-specific restrictions that duplicate state wildlife regulations or repeat existing federal requirements, making it easier for visitors to understand applicable hunting rules while respecting the primary role of states in wildlife management.

“Americans should be able to access and enjoy their public lands without navigating unnecessary bureaucracy,” said Jessica Bowron, comptroller, exercising the delegated authority of the director of the National Park Service. “These changes improve clarity, reduce duplication and expand access where appropriate while ensuring the National Park Service continues to protect the extraordinary natural and cultural resources entrusted to our care.”

Hunting and fishing remain subject to applicable federal law, public safety requirements and resource protection standards. Hunting is only permitted in National Park System units where authorized by law, and fish and wildlife access on refuges remains subject to compatibility determinations and conservation requirements.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s most recent National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, nearly 40 million Americans fish and more than 14 million hunt, contributing more than $144 billion annually to the U.S. economy. Hunting and fishing also provide important sources of protein for many people, which supports the Trump administration’s updated Dietary Guidelines that puts real food back at the center of preventing chronic disease and promoting lifelong wellness.

Secretary’s Order 3447 directed the Department to identify opportunities to expand hunting and fishing access, eliminate unnecessary restrictions and better align federal regulations with state wildlife management frameworks.

The Fish and Wildlife Service will accept public comment on their proposed rule for 30 days following publication in the Federal Register.

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