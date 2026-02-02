Lymphatic Physical Therapy

Dr. Erin Helm, PT, PhD, DPT, MLD Lymphedema Treatment for Swollen Legs Lymphedema Treatment on C Section Scars

The lymphatic system is your "gutter" and helps to clear out waste and toxins in the body. By treating the lymphatic system, the entire body benefits!

Manual Lymphatic Drainage techniques can improve healing time frames by reducing inflammation in the tissue, providing pain-relief and assisting in restoring motion.” — Dr. Erin Helm, PT, PhD, DPT, MLD

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manual lymphatic drainage is a specific type of manual technique used by a certified lymphedema therapist to improve lymphatic clearance, facilitate tissue healing and prevent infection. Some individuals will call this "massage", however the clinicians hand placement, technique and pressure applied is guided by the anatomy of the lymphatic system, the texture of the skin, current symptoms and any recent surgery, injury or infection.Here are some of the common areas that lymphatic treatments can significantly help with!Swelling around a scar:Manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) can assist in clearing swelling (decongesting) from the surgical area and rerouting lymphatic fluid to areas of healthy lymphatic vessels. MLD techniques can improve healing time frames by reducing inflammation in the tissue, providing pain-relief and assisting in restoring motion.I have a “pooch” or “shelf” that hangs over my abdominoplasty scar:This “pooch” or “shelf” that develops above the C-section scar occurs from accumulation of swelling and the development of scar tissue as a result of the surgical procedureManual lymphatic drainage and scar tissue mobilization can improve swelling by enhancing lymphatic transport. Education on proper exercise and self manual lymphatic drainage (self-MLD) can reduce edema and chances of its return.I had a C-Section:A C-Section entails cutting through 7 layers of tissue and muscle. Following surgical repair these muscle lose their ability to engage, specifically the lower abdominals. With lower abdominal weakness we can experience: low back pain, diastasis recti, incontinenceCorrect progressive engagement of the lower abdominals in conjunction to retraining the pelvic floor muscles allows for improved movement and functionDry Needling to address scar tissue development and adhesions can improve scar appearance and mobility.Consider the results that a lymphatic physical therapist can provide and don't miss out on this commonly overlooked technique to get lasting results!

