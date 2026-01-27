InstaCare Physical Therapy at Talamore Country Club

Shoulder Pain Shoulder Pain Relief Shoulder Pain Relief Shoulder Rehab Shoulder Pain

InstaCare Physical Therapy specializes in keeping health conscious individuals active and pain free without the use of injections, medications or surgery.

The key to success is an accurate diagnosis. InstaCare utilizes on-site imaging with diagnostic ultrasound, to see what's "under the hood" ensuring a complete picture of the core root of the problem.” — Dr. Dan Luczka, PT, DPT

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstaCare Physical Therapy just opened a new office inside Talamore Country Club in Ambler, PA.The 1-on-1 model is extremely popular with athletes who demand lasting results. InstaCare ensures each patient can stay with the same Doctor of Physical Therapy for each hour long session, no handing off to aides or assistants.The 3 Phrase Approach has been tested and proven to get our patients back to their active lifestyle quicker, and in fewer sessions.1st Phase: Accurate DiagnosisOn-site imaging with Diagnostic Ultrasound allows us to “see under the hood” to ensure an accurate diagnosis. Pair that with a thorough physical examine, with tests and measures performed by a highly skilled Doctor of Physical Therapy.2nd Phase: Fix the Core Root of the IssueVariety of treatment techniques to customize care for what the body needs. Trigger point therapy with dry needling, cupping, myofascial release, grastin technique, soft tissue massage, stretching and joint mobilizations to name a few.3rd Phase: Strengthen so it Doesn't Come Back!Always 1-on-1 treatments and personal Exercise Videos uploaded to Portal to get better in fewer sessions! In session review of mobility and strengthening exercises so the bulk is done at home, saving time and money.

Watch InstaCare in Action!

