Trigger Point Therapy with Dry Needling is the Future of Physical Therapy

If you don't treat the full depth of a muscle, which dry needling does, then you aren't fixing the core root of the problem and it will cost you time and money in your recovery!” — Dr. Dan Luczka, PT, DPT

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trigger Point Therapy with Dry Needling utilizes thin monofilament needles, like acupuncture needles, to treat tight muscles or knots. Typically when you see a physical therapist, they utilize different hands on techniques like soft tissue massage, myofascial release and cupping. All of these are used by InstaCare Physical Therapy as well, but none of them can get deep down into a muscle to release the deeper portions. If you only release the upper half of the muscle, 50% of it may be missed! This delays healing and slows down progress of any rehab program. By performing trigger point therapy with dry needling, the full muscle is able to be treated which makes a lasting impact.Trigger point therapy with dry needling provides results quickly and lasts longer than traditional physical therapy techniques because it is able to positively affect the entire muscle. Dry needling is now commonly found in most professional sporting teams including with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, etc. It is a niche skill set which requires additional training for a physical therapist.A session with dry needling usually takes a half hour and afterwards no down time needs to be taken. Many patients get a treatment and then head directly to exercise or participate in their sport. Not only does it help with acute injuries like an ankle sprain or calf strain, but it also helps with chronic, nagging issues like knee arthritis and chronic low back pain. It is safe, effective and feels great afterwards. Try it out and experience the power of trigger point therapy with dry needling!

