Trigger Point Therapy with Dry Needling is the Future of Physical Therapy
Trigger point therapy with dry needling provides results quickly and lasts longer than traditional physical therapy techniques because it is able to positively affect the entire muscle. Dry needling is now commonly found in most professional sporting teams including with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, etc. It is a niche skill set which requires additional training for a physical therapist.
A session with dry needling usually takes a half hour and afterwards no down time needs to be taken. Many patients get a treatment and then head directly to exercise or participate in their sport. Not only does it help with acute injuries like an ankle sprain or calf strain, but it also helps with chronic, nagging issues like knee arthritis and chronic low back pain. It is safe, effective and feels great afterwards. Try it out and experience the power of trigger point therapy with dry needling!
