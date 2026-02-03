Resource Group Holdings Plc Acquires Kelaca, Marking First Americas Expansion

RGH acquires US recruitment firm Kelaca, expanding into the Americas and strengthening its global, human-centred approach to talent and workforce solutions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Group Holdings Plc (RGH) is excited to announce a major strategic milestone in its global expansion journey with the acquisition of Kelaca LLC , a Raleigh, NC USA, headquartered recruiting solutions firm known for its human-centred approach to talent acquisition and advisory services, marking RGH’s first strategic move into the Americas and the start of its expansion into the USA, Canadian and South American markets.Kelaca was founded in 2012 with the belief that recruiting should be about building genuine relationships, not just filling roles. The firm’s tailored, collaborative approach combines the best of AI-powered tools with human insight to help organisations attract, hire and retain high-impact talent. Its reputation for personalised service and deep market understanding has made it a trusted partner for businesses across the United States and beyond.This acquisition expands RGH’s global footprint and strengthens its capability to deliver differentiated people solutions across a broader range of markets and industries.Leadership That Drives VisionKelaca’s Founder and CEO, Keith Langbo, brings more than a decade of recruitment industry leadership and innovation to the RGH family. Under Keith’s direction, Kelaca has built a reputation for principled leadership, client focus and deep commitment to culture-led talent acquisition. Keith established the company’s core values around kindness, enthusiasm, learning, accountability and collaboration, principles that align closely with RGH’s long-term vision for people-first growth.Keith’s leadership has helped shape Kelaca into a nimble, values-driven business that delivers results without sacrificing the human touch, a quality RGH sees as a competitive advantage in today’s talent landscape.Global Strength, Local ExpertiseKelaca serves clients across the U.S. and internationally, bringing deep recruiting expertise and a culture-first methodology that complements RGH’s global service offerings.By joining forces, RGH and Kelaca will amplify their ability to support organisations in finding the right people to fuel growth, innovation and long-term success.Depth of ExpertiseThe combined group will provide enhanced services across:• Search & Talent Acquisition• Professional Recruitment• Advisory, Workforce Optimisation Solutions and Consultancy• Career Coaching and Advisory ServicesThis collaboration ensures clients of all sizes benefit from integrated, end-to-end people solutions grounded in deep market expertise and shared values.Both organisations are committed to a partnership model that is built on shared values.Distinctive DNAThis acquisition enhances RGH’s DNA of agility and innovation combined with local insight. Together, RGH and Kelaca are equipped to meet the evolving hiring needs of organisations worldwide with speed, precision and a human-centric approach.Company Highlights• Global Solutions: delivering people and resource solutions across sectors and regions.• Strategic Growth: expansion through aligned partnerships that elevate value for clients and partners.• Entrepreneurial Spirit: preserving independent team identity while benefiting from scale and support.• Technology Enabled: leveraging advanced tools to enhance outcomes and operational efficiency.• Collaborative Platform: a global ecosystem for cross-border delivery and shared opportunity.About Resource Group Holdings Plc (RGH)Resource Group Holdings Plc (RGH) is a global, acquisitive workforce optimisation, recruitment and people consultancy group, delivering integrated talent solutions to organisations worldwide.Headquartered in London, RGH operates across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and now the Americas. The group supports clients across multiple sectors through specialist teams led by experienced recruiters and consultants with deep, industry-specific expertise.RGH provides end-to-end people solutions spanning Executive Search, Professional Recruitment, Large Scale Deployment, Workforce Optimisation and HR, Advisory and Payroll. Its global model combines local market insight with international scale, enabling clients to access high-quality talent and strategic workforce capability wherever they operate.The group’s growth strategy is underpinned by disciplined, value-led acquisitions of specialist businesses, talent and technology. RGH preserves the entrepreneurial identity and expertise of its partner companies while providing the infrastructure, capital and technology required to scale sustainably.At the core of RGH’s approach are four pillars: collaboration, value creation, entrepreneurial freedom, and business for good. These principles guide the group’s long-term strategy, ensuring commercial performance is matched by responsible, inclusive and sustainable impact.Through continued investment in technology, including proprietary AI and workforce optimisation platforms, RGH is building a globally connected ecosystem designed to shape the future of work and people solutions.For further information, please visit: https://www.resourcegroupholdings.com – Investment and Partners https://www.rgh-global.com – trading globally – Clients and CandidatesFor media inquiries, please contact:yasmin.brown@rgh-global.com

