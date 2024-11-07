Resource Group Holdings Plc, a recruitment group, announce entry into HR Tech with 100% acquisition of Epitome Global

The Epitome and rgh teams toasting the acquisition in Singapore welcoming Rishi Kapoor and Gary Brookes into the rgh-Epitome business development team.

Rgh is revolutionising the HR and recruitment industry by providing organisations with AI-driven service that future-proofs and optimises their workforces.

We are proud to be among the few organisations in the world to provide end-to-end workforce optimisation pipelines that encompass the entire candidate journey, from education to employability.” — Jan Lambrechts, Global Managing Director of Epitome Global

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rgh is revolutionising the HR and recruitment industry by providing organisations with a comprehensive, AI-driven service that future-proofs and optimises their workforces.Powered by Epitome Global, the rgh workforce optimisation platform transforms and streamlines talent management and recruitment processes. It supports continuous upskilling, communication, and training, enabling organisations to maximise and grow their workforce.Conrad Swailes, Founder and Global Managing Director of rgh, comments, “Our recent acquisition of Epitome Global will help transform the HR industry by unlocking the potential within organisations' and workforces. By providing deep AI and data-driven solutions to help address the challenges of the exceptional change brought about by the fourth AI industrial revolution. Unleashing the potential of its people and utilising AI not just for efficiency, but for deep intelligence across an organisation’s whole workforce".The platform offers a modular suite of services which enables organisations to align the right talent with the right roles, optimise learning and drive sustainable business growth for their current workforce as well."Imagine being able to profile your entire workforce in a matter of weeks, even days, and reconcile with your organisations workforce objectives, identifying skill gaps, potential and using the same platform to communicate and upskill for the immediate future"Justin Madgwick, Co-Founder and Global CEO of rgh, stated, “rgh’s workforce optimisation platform represents the future of recruitment where technology supports and enhances human capability. This is an exciting period in our growth, as we can now provide cutting-edge workforce optimisation and recruitment solutions while retaining the human touch to form a seamless part of your team and understanding your culture. This will enable organisations to transform how they operate and innovate by creating a robust and skilled workforce to meet future workforce challenges, manage change and enable efficient growth.”With its headquarters in Singapore, Epitome Global now has a presence in the UK thanks to its acquisition by rgh, which includes offices in London, as well as access to rgh's global network of offices.Epitome Global boasts over one million user profiles with clients such as International Airlines and the Governments leveraging the AI-powered platform to streamline hiring processes, significantly reduce costs, and aligning their workforce strategies with overarching business goals. Designed to cater to a diverse range of organisations, the platform provides workforce solutions for start-ups, mid-market companies, enterprise-level businesses, career service providers, training organisations, and government agencies.Speaking on the recent acquisition, Jan Lambrechts, Global Managing Director of Epitome Global, explains, “Our industry-ready technology offers exceptional flexibility for clients, with each of our modular solutions developed through extensive research on lifelong learning and employability cycles. Through our collaboration with rgh Global, we are proud to be among the few organisations in the world to provide end-to-end workforce optimisation pipelines that encompass the entire candidate journey, from education to employability.Rgh welcomes the shareholders of Epitome Global to Resource Group Holdings Plc including Tan Chin Hwee, a well known seasoned investor, who was an early investor in Epitome from day one who comments,” the strategic fit of an online - offline model combination made a lot of business sense for this acquisition. Singapore, just like many countries of the world, is facing a skills gap deficiency and this acquisition will provide a new platform for re-learning and re-tolling for the workforce to be future ready”.EnquiriesInvestment Investment@resourcegroupholdings.comCommunications Communications@resourcegroupholdings.comNotes to editorAbout rghA Global, Acquisitive, Workforce Optimisation, Recruitment and People Consultancy Group.Rgh is the leading International multi-sector group headquartered in London UK, with hubs across the globe including Dublin Ireland, Spain, Singapore, Hong Kong China, Melbourne Australia, Dubai UAE, Cape Town South Africa and Ghana with plans to expand its operations in the Americas in 2025.Established to build a network of aligned yet independently managed tech enabled SMEs in the HR and Recruitment sectors. Retaining the human touch, integrating as seamlessly as possible into their clients’ teams and understanding their operations and culture.Rgh provides resource and people solutions to organisations globally across multiple sectors. Each sector is led by a team with specific expertise in the field – either experienced senior recruiters or consultants who have been immersed in the industry sector. The rgh network has access to some of the best talent around the globe through its ever-expanding network.The Directors are committed to global growth and have consistently hit their milestones year on year. Rgh’s approach involves meticulous strategic, tactical, asset, and talent acquisitions.Expanding its Network, being agile in changing market conditions and strategic risk management, is the backbone of success to date. Creating Value for all stakeholders, Encouraging entrepreneurial freedom, Collaboration and Business for good are their four key foundations. rgh is building and aggregating blocks of independently generated EBITDA, backed by its own AI and technology products paving the future of the HR and Recruitment industry.For further information, please visit: https://www.resourcegroupholdings.com – Investment and Partners https://www.rgh-global.com – trading globally – Clients and Candidates#workforce #workforceoptimisation #hr #hrtech #recruitment #recruitmentagency #rectech #AI #analytics #profiling #upskilling #training #manpowerplanning #industrytransformation #career #skillsframework #changemanagement #rgh #resourcegroupholdings #epitomeglobal #epitome #careermanagement #careers #jobs #talentmanagement #learninganddevelopment #workforcedevelopment #employeeengagement #futureofwork #professionaldevelopment #careergrowth #organisationaldevelopment #hranalystics #workplacelearning #digitaltransformation #humanresources #careerpathways #skillsdevelopment #hrinnovation #workforceplanning #careerdevelopment #jobgrowth #hrconsulting #aiinhr #recruitmentlife #hrtechtrends

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.