Resource Group Holdings Plc (RGH) Expands Compliance and Regulatory Capabilities with Acquisition of RiskPod

RGH acquires RiskPod to enhance its workforce optimisation platform with tech-enabled compliance, KYC, AML and regulatory transformation capabilities.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Group Holdings Plc ( RGH ) is pleased to announce the acquisition of RiskPod , a UK and Dubai based compliance marketplace platform delivering specialist regulatory and risk expertise to organisations operating in highly regulated sectors.RiskPod connects businesses with experienced compliance professionals through a scalable, technology-enabled marketplace model. The platform supports organisations across financial services, digital assets and other regulated industries with services spanning KYC, AML, transaction monitoring and regulatory transformation programmes.The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of RGH’s capability within compliance advisory and risk management services, strengthening the Group’s ability to support clients navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments.Growing Demand for Compliance ExpertiseAs regulatory scrutiny intensifies globally, organisations are facing rising pressure to ensure robust compliance frameworks, effective risk management and scalable access to specialist expertise.RiskPod’s marketplace model addresses this need by providing flexible access to a network of experienced compliance professionals who can support short-term projects, regulatory change initiatives and long-term transformation programmes.By integrating RiskPod into the group, RGH expands its ability to support organisations with technology-enabled, specialist compliance delivery, complementing its existing recruitment, advisory and workforce optimisation services.Leadership and ExpertiseAs part of the transaction, CEO Mark Weclawek and the RiskPod team will join RGH, bringing deep domain expertise, long-standing client relationships and a strong reputation within the compliance and regulatory risk sector.Their leadership and market insight will play a key role in expanding the Group’s presence in regulated markets and further strengthening its capability in compliance advisory and project-based delivery.Strategic Capability ExpansionRiskPod enhances RGH’s service mix with a scalable, technology-enabled delivery model aligned to growing demand for specialist regulatory expertise.The addition strengthens the Group’s position in sectors facing heightened compliance requirements while introducing a higher-margin, project-based revenue stream supported by recurring client demand.The acquisition also broadens RGH’s addressable market in compliance advisory, regulatory transformation and managed risk services, complementing its existing capabilities across recruitment, workforce optimisation and HR advisory.Together, RGH and RiskPod will support organisations in building resilient, compliant and future-ready workforces.About Resource Group Holdings Plc (RGH)Resource Group Holdings Plc (RGH) is a global, acquisitive workforce optimisation, recruitment and people consultancy group delivering integrated talent solutions to organisations worldwide.Headquartered in London, RGH operates across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. The group supports clients across multiple sectors through specialist teams led by experienced recruiters and consultants with deep industry expertise.RGH provides end-to-end people solutions spanning Executive Search, Professional Recruitment, Large Scale Deployment, Workforce Optimisation and HR & Advisory.The group’s growth strategy is built on disciplined, value-led acquisitions of specialist businesses, talent and technology. RGH preserves the entrepreneurial identity of partner companies while providing the infrastructure, capital and technology required to scale sustainably.At the core of RGH’s approach are four pillars: collaboration, value creation, entrepreneurial freedom and business for good.Through continued investment in technology, including proprietary AI and workforce optimisation platforms, RGH is building a globally connected ecosystem designed to shape the future of work.For further information please visit:Media enquiries:yasmin.brown@rgh-global.com

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