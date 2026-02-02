Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Names New Executive Director

Willard Robertson, Executive Director, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

As Executive Director, I’m committed to advancing VCPG’s role as Virginia’s trusted resource for education, training and recovery assistance—and building connections that help every Virginian thrive.” — Willard Robertson, Executive Director, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) is pleased to announce that Willard Robertson has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. In this role, he will work to expand education, training and recovery resources so every Virginian affected by problem gambling has a clear path to recovery.

A seasoned nonprofit leader, Robertson brings more than 30 years of experience in mental health, education and gambling harm prevention. Throughout his career, he has built coalitions, expanded stakeholder engagement and represented Virginia at national conferences focused on gambling harm.

Prior to stepping into the Executive Director position, he served three years on the VCPG Board of Directors, strengthening statewide partnerships and advancing the organization’s mission. Previously, he was the Problem Gambling Prevention Specialist for Highlands Community Services, where he developed and delivered local, regional and statewide prevention strategies, engaged youth with evidence based education on addiction and brain development and provided suicide awareness training to community organizations. He also coordinated the Washington County Prevention Coalition, leading collaborative efforts in suicide prevention, substance use education and awareness about harmful gambling disorders.

“During my career, I’ve seen the power of communities working together to prevent harm and promote wellness,” said Robertson. “As Executive Director, I’m committed to advancing VCPG’s role as Virginia’s trusted resource for education, training and recovery assistance — and to building the connections that help every Virginian thrive.”

“As a dedicated board member, Willard provided professional insights and wise guidance that proved invaluable in order to fulfill our long-term mission,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “We are thrilled to welcome him as the new Executive Director. I know he will help the VCPG deepen the partnerships that keep Virginians safe and supported if they are struggling with a gambling problem.”

###

About VCPG:

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) aims to increase the well-being of Virginians impacted by gambling. The Council accomplishes this through raising public awareness of problem gambling, communicating that help is available for problem gamblers and their families and providing research and programs for prevention and education. VCPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling and is the only nonprofit in Virginia dedicated to this issue. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit https://vcpg.net/ to chat online.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.