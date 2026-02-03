SunRobi Becomes First Certified Operator of Cosmic Robotics’ Autonomous Solar Installation Systems

Cosmic-1A system in action Sunstall and Cosmic in the field Partnership Sunstall explains the benefits on labor of Cosmic 1A System

Robotic-assisted solar construction moves from pilot to production through deep field integration

Robotic-assisted installation lets experienced crews scale without burnout, improving speed, consistency, and safety as solar construction demand continues to rise.” — Helge Biernath: CEO Sunstall Inc.

NOVATO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunRobi, the robotic-assisted construction division of Sunstall, today announced it has become the first certified operator of autonomous module installation systems developed by Cosmic Robotics. The certification follows multiple successful deployments of Cosmic’s Cosmic-1A system on live solar projects across the United States.

This designation formalizes a close, execution-driven collaboration between SunRobi and Cosmic Robotics focused on bringing advanced construction robotics into real-world production environments. Through extensive on-site use, SunRobi crews have integrated autonomous installation into established EPC workflows—demonstrating how robotics can materially improve speed, consistency, and workforce sustainability at utility scale.

Robotics in production, not theory

Rather than treating automation as a standalone tool, SunRobi has worked alongside Cosmic Robotics to embed the Cosmic-1A system into full project lifecycles—from logistics and layout planning to on-site execution. In active deployments, the system has operated as a force multiplier for experienced crews, enabling higher throughput while reducing physical strain and variability in installation quality.

“Solar demand is accelerating, and construction has to keep up—without burning out the workforce,” said Helge Biernath, CEO of Sunstall Inc. “Robotic-assisted installation allows us to scale responsibly. This isn’t an experiment anymore. It’s ready for production today.”

Through this work, SunRobi is advancing a model of robotic-assisted construction where automation enhances—not replaces—skilled labor. By designing projects around robotic capabilities, SunRobi is enabling smaller, highly trained teams to execute larger projects with greater predictability and safety.

Addressing labor constraints as demand accelerates

As electricity demand continues to rise, the solar industry faces mounting pressure from skilled labor shortages and increasingly compressed construction timelines. SunRobi’s robotic-assisted approach directly addresses these constraints by combining autonomous equipment with construction expertise, creating a more scalable and resilient installation model.

“SunRobi has proven what’s possible when advanced robotics are placed in the hands of operators who deeply understand construction,” said James Emerick, Co-founder and CEO of Cosmic Robotics. “Their ability to integrate Cosmic-1A into live projects has helped move autonomous installation from experimentation into real production.”

About the Certified Operator Designation

The Certified Operator designation recognizes EPC teams with extensive hands-on experience deploying Cosmic Robotics’ autonomous systems in live construction environments. Certification reflects demonstrated capability in operating, maintaining, and optimizing robotic equipment to deliver predictable, high-quality outcomes at scale.

About SunRobi

SunRobi is a robotic-assisted solar construction entity organized by Sunstall to accelerate utility-scale solar installation through automation, digital planning, and field-proven execution. By combining advanced robotics with experienced crews, SunRobi helps deliver safer, faster, and more consistent solar projects. For robotic-enabled installation services or project inquiries, visit sunrobi.com.

About Sunstall

Founded in 2011, Sunstall is a leading solar mechanical installer known for precision execution and innovation in large-scale solar construction. Sunstall integrates advanced technologies across planning and field operations to deliver efficient, cost-effective renewable energy projects nationwide. Learn more at sunstall.com.

About Cosmic Robotics

Cosmic Robotics is a physical AI-powered construction technology company focused on accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. By equipping skilled construction teams with intelligent tools designed for real-world conditions, Cosmic Robotics is helping meet growing clean energy demand while improving productivity and workforce sustainability. For more information, visit cosmicrobotics.com.

