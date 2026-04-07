Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness Installs First Urban Vertical Solar System in the United States

Finished Urban Vertical Fence at Bodhi Yoga Family Business: Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness Finished Installation

Innovative partnership with Sunzaun transforms studio fence line into clean energy infrastructure

If there’s an opportunity to reduce your footprint and support your community at the same time, it’s worth exploring.” — Beau Keeve

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness, a family-owned studio in downtown San Rafael, has partnered with renewable energy innovator Sunzaun to install what is believed to be the first vertical bifacial solar installation in an urban environment in the United States.

The system has been installed along the studio’s back property line and transformed an ordinary fence line into a productive solar energy asset.

Unlike traditional rooftop solar systems, vertical bifacial panels capture sunlight from both sides, allowing them to generate power while occupying minimal space — a key advantage in dense urban environments.

For Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness, an all-electric facility that uses infrared heating and humidity to power its classes, the project is expected to significantly offset the studio’s growing electricity demand.

“We run a fully electric studio, and our power bill has more than doubled as our classes and community have grown,” said Beau Keeve, co-owner and instructor at Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness. “When the opportunity came to partner on this project, it made sense for our business, our community, and the environment.”

The system includes 16 vertical solar panels, each about eight feet tall, positioned along the studio’s back lot. The bifacial design allows the panels to generate electricity from both direct sunlight and reflected light from surrounding surfaces.

The vertical solar fence is projected to generate approximately 8,937 kWh annually, helping offset a significant portion of the studio’s electricity use—particularly during peak hours (4:00 PM to 9:00 PM), when energy costs are highest. Based on current utility rates (May 2025), this equates to an estimated $4,863 in annual savings, assuming a typical usage distribution of 60% peak, 30% off-peak, and 10% super off-peak. The installation highlights how urban businesses can meaningfully reduce operating costs and adopt clean energy solutions without requiring major structural changes.

“This project demonstrates that solar PV isn’t limited to rooftops or large fields,” said Anika Svensson, Business Development Manager at Sunzaun. “Our vertical racking system opens up entirely new opportunities for cities. It can turn underused boundaries, fence lines, and small spaces into clean energy generators.”

The project also reflects Bodhi’s broader philosophy of community and sustainability.

Founded by Katie Keeve and her son Beau, Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness is a family-run business rooted in four core values: community, curiosity, boldness, and adventurous fun. The studio has quickly become a hub for wellness in central San Rafael since opening two years ago.

“Our whole philosophy is that everything is connected — our health, our community, and our environment,” said Katie Egan, co-owner of Bodhi. “When this opportunity came along, it felt like a natural extension of what we believe in.”

The partnership itself began organically through relationships built in the yoga studio.

Members of the Sunstall team were longtime yoga students at Bodhi before discussions about solar began — illustrating how local connections can spark innovative climate solutions.

For Sunzaun, the installation represents an important milestone in bringing vertical solar technology into real-world urban environments.

Vertical bifacial systems are increasingly gaining attention because they:

Require little to no grading or structural modification

Can be installed along perimeters and fences



Produce power throughout the day from both sides of the panel



Allow solar deployment in spaces where traditional arrays are not practical



As cities continue to look for new ways to integrate clean energy, projects like Bodhi’s could become an important model.

“We hope businesses see this and realize they don’t have to wait for the perfect solar project,” said Keeve. “If there’s an opportunity to reduce your footprint and support your community at the same time, it’s worth exploring.”

Construction of the installation is complete and online, with performance data and additional details expected soon.

About Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness

Bodhi Hot Yoga and Fitness is a family-owned studio located in San Rafael, California, offering hot yoga, Pilates, and fitness classes in an infrared-heated environment. Founded on principles of community, curiosity, boldness, and fun, Bodhi provides a welcoming space for practitioners of all levels.

Learn more:

Instagram: @bodhihyf

About Sunzaun

Sunzaun develops innovative vertical bifacial solar systems designed to expand where and how solar energy can be deployed. The technology enables solar installations along property boundaries, agricultural sites, and complex terrain — unlocking new pathways for clean energy generation without requiring large footprints.

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