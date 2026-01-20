Sunstall Launches SunRobi™, a Robotic-Assisted Solar Installation Platform for Utility-Scale Projects

Robotic Assisted Solar Installation Robotic-assisted workflows supporting safer, more predictable solar installation

A technology-agnostic RAIS™ framework combining robotics, digital site intelligence, and field-proven construction expertise

SunRobi brings robotics, digital intelligence, and construction expertise together—helping crews work safer, faster, and more consistently while keeping people in control. Powered by Sunstall.” — Helge Biernath: CEO Sunstall Inc.

NOVATO, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstall Inc., a utility-scale solar construction company focused on innovation and execution, today announced the launch of SunRobi™, a new robotic-assisted solar installation platform designed to accelerate, standardize, and de-risk large-scale solar construction.

SunRobi is the digital and operational home of RAIS™ (Robotic Assisted Installation of Solar) — a technology-agnostic framework that integrates robotic-assisted equipment, GPS-guided precision, AI-enabled site intelligence, and field-proven construction expertise into a deployable solar installation value chain.

As solar projects grow larger and more complex, the industry faces increasing labor constraints, tighter safety requirements, and rising expectations for speed and quality. SunRobi addresses these challenges by combining advanced machine assistance and digital planning tools with skilled construction crews — improving productivity while maintaining human control in the field.

“At Sunstall, we have always believed that solar construction must evolve as fast as the energy transition itself,” said Helge Biernath, President & CEO of Sunstall Inc. “SunRobi is more than a website — it is the platform for our RAIS™ vision, where intelligent machines, GPS precision, AI-driven planning, and real-world construction experience come together to build better solar power plants.”

A Unified Platform for Robotic-Assisted Solar Construction

SunRobi brings together a growing ecosystem of robotic-assisted and digitally enabled construction capabilities, including:

GPS-guided, operator-controlled pile driving that improves placement accuracy and eliminates traditional stringline layout

Machine-assisted material handling and logistics support

Robotic-assisted hardware and module installation workflows

Digital terrain mapping and pre-construction design validation to identify constructability issues prior to mobilization

Data-driven quality control and documentation from early construction stages

While many of these systems remain manned and operator-controlled, SunRobi focuses on how robotics, automation, and software intelligence augment human capability, reduce rework, and increase consistency across large-scale sites.

Technology-Agnostic by Design

Rather than promoting a single proprietary robot or fully autonomous system, SunRobi is intentionally technology agnostic. The platform is designed to integrate best-in-class robotic-assisted equipment, GPS systems, and software tools into Sunstall’s construction workflows.

This approach allows SunRobi to adapt as technologies mature — supporting multiple equipment providers, site conditions, and deployment strategies without locking developers or EPCs into a single solution.

Humans and Machines, Working Together

SunRobi is not about replacing construction crews. It is about supporting skilled operators with better tools.

By reducing physical strain, improving layout accuracy, eliminating manual stringline processes, and surfacing design issues earlier, robotic-assisted workflows help crews work safer and smarter — while remaining fully in control of equipment and outcomes.

“Sunstall’s role is clear,” added Sunstall. “We are the integrator — bridging robotics innovators with real-world construction. Our job is to turn advanced technology into solutions that are deployable, bankable, and repeatable in the field.”

From Concept to Execution

SunRobi.com serves as a central destination for developers, EPCs, technology partners, and investors to explore how robotic-assisted solar construction moves from concept to execution — grounded in real projects, construction discipline, and scalable workflows.

“The future of solar construction is not coming,” Sunstall said. “It is being built now.”

About SunRobi™

SunRobi™ is a robotic-assisted solar installation platform developed by Sunstall Inc. Built around the RAIS™ (Robotic Assisted Installation of Solar) framework, SunRobi integrates operator-controlled equipment, GPS precision, AI-enabled site intelligence, and construction expertise to support safer, faster, and more scalable utility-scale solar deployment.

Learn more at www.sunrobi.com

About Sunstall Inc.

Founded by construction professionals with deep utility-scale solar experience, Sunstall Inc. focuses on advancing how solar power plants are built. By integrating field-proven construction methods with emerging technologies, Sunstall helps developers and partners deliver high-quality solar projects that meet the demands of a rapidly scaling energy transition.

