Solution Builders Launches Premier Construction Services in Santa Barbara and Montecito
A new general contractor delivering custom homes, luxury renovations, and design-build services backed by over 60 years of collective experience.
Founded in 2025, Solution Builders brings together over 60 years of collective industry experience, offering discerning homeowners, developers, and property investors a construction partner rooted in professionalism, accountability, and time-honored craftsmanship. While the company is new by name, its leadership team is deeply seasoned, with a proven history of delivering high-quality residential projects throughout California’s most desirable coastal markets.
Specializing in custom homes, luxury renovations, and comprehensive project management, Solution Builders is known for a thoughtful, client-centered approach that emphasizes clarity, communication, and exceptional results. The organization believes in doing things right the first time—carefully planning each project to ensure efficiency, transparency, and long-term value.
Solution Builders offers a full spectrum of residential construction services, including:
Custom New Homes
From initial design coordination through final walk-through, delivering residences that reflect each client’s unique vision, lifestyle, and architectural intent.
Luxury Remodels and Additions
High-end kitchen and bath renovations, whole-home transformations, and functional expansions designed to enhance both livability and investment value.
Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)
Thoughtfully designed and constructed guest houses and income-producing units that integrate seamlessly with the primary residence.
Design–Build Services
An integrated approach combining planning and construction under a single contract to streamline schedules, reduce risk, and improve communication—without overbuilding the site.
Comprehensive Project Management
Dedicated oversight coordinating permits, budgets, schedules, and skilled trade professionals from start to finish.
Every project begins with a clear understanding of the client’s goals, budget, and expectations. Solution Builders places a strong emphasis on open communication, structured planning, and respectful collaboration, allowing homeowners to navigate their construction journey with confidence—whether addressing a simple repair or undertaking a complex custom build.
At its core, Solution Builders is committed to delivering old-world craftsmanship supported by modern best practices, providing enduring quality that stands the test of time.
Solution Builders
Experience You Can Trust. Craftsmanship You Can Feel.
