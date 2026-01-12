Roofs In a Box to Exhibit at International Roofing Expo (IRE) 2026, Showcasing Virtual Staffing and Back-End Support

IRE 2026

At IRE 2026, Roofs In a Box will highlight cost-saving virtual staffing and full back-end operations support built exclusively for roofing contractors.

Roofs In a Box not only provides high-quality, roofing-trained staffing to help companies grow, but also gives owners the ability to scale up or down as needed.” — Ed Pain, Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofs In a Box , a specialized virtual staffing and operations partner built exclusively for the roofing industry, announced today its participation in the International Roofing Expo (IRE), taking place January 20–22, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (West Hall).As North America’s largest roofing and exterior trade show, IRE brings together thousands of contractors, manufacturers, and industry leaders focused on innovation, growth, and operational efficiency. Roofs In a Box will be exhibiting its end-to-end virtual staffing and back-office support solutions designed to help roofing companies scale profitably while controlling labor costs.With rising wages, labor shortages, and increasing overhead putting pressure on contractors nationwide, Roofs In a Box offers roofing businesses access to industry-trained virtual staff at an average savings of more than 70% compared to traditional U.S.-based labor. This model allows companies to maintain operational capacity without the long-term risk and expense of in-house hiring.“Roofing businesses face real challenges with cash flow and cost control—especially during seasonal slowdowns,” said Ed Pain, CEO of Roofs In a Box. “Roofs In a Box not only provides high-quality, roofing-trained staffing to help companies grow, but also gives owners the ability to scale up or down as needed, protecting margins during slower periods while staying ready for the next surge in demand.”Beyond staffing, Roofs In a Box delivers comprehensive backend operational support, allowing contractors to offload time-consuming administrative and technical work to experienced remote specialists. Services span the full operational lifecycle—from bookkeeping and financial support to insurance documentation and estimating.Virtual Staffing & Operations Solutions Include:Remote administrative and operations supportBookkeeping and back-office financial supportXactimate estimating and insurance supplement specialistsCRM support management and lead coordinationScheduling, documentation, bookkeeping and reportingScalable staffing without long-term contractsUnlike generic outsourcing providers, Roofs In a Box works exclusively with roofing companies, ensuring every team member understands roofing workflows, insurance processes, and the pace of real-world operations. This industry-specific focus enables contractors to integrate remote staff seamlessly into their existing systems.By exhibiting at IRE 2026, Roofs In a Box reinforces its mission to help roofing contractors grow smarter—combining cost-effective staffing, proven processes, and full back-end operational support to reduce bottlenecks, stabilize cash flow, and drive long-term scalability.About Roofs In a BoxRoofs In a Box helps roofing companies scale through virtual staffing, backend operations, and proven systems. By pairing industry-trained remote teams with structured workflows, Roofs In a Box enables contractors to focus on sales and production while day-to-day operations are handled with consistency, precision, and significant cost savings.

