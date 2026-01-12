Roofs In a Box to Exhibit at D2DCon 2026, Showcasing Sales Operations, AI Lead Nurturing, and Back-End Growth Solutions

D2DCon 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roofs In a Box , a provider of sales operations, backend support, and growth enablement solutions, announced today its participation in D2DCon 2026, the premier conference for door-to-door sales organizations, taking place January 22–24, 2026, in the Salt Lake City area (Sandy, Utah).D2DCon brings together thousands of sales leaders, operators, and high-performing representatives focused on scaling teams, tightening systems, and increasing close rates. At this year’s event, Roofs In a Box will spotlight its total back-end sales and marketing support ecosystem—built to eliminate operational drag and keep sales reps focused on revenue-generating activity.Your reps should be knocking on doors, not doing admin.That message anchors Roofs In a Box’s presence at the show as the company demonstrates how streamlining backend operations, marketing support, and lead management directly drives sales performance, consistency, and predictable growth.Door-to-door organizations often struggle with fragmented systems, inconsistent follow-up, underutilized leads, and reps overwhelmed by administrative tasks. Roofs In a Box addresses these challenges by centralizing backend execution—combining sales operations, marketing support, consulting, and AI-powered lead nurturing into a single, scalable solution.From inbound and outbound lead generation to automated and AI-assisted follow-up, Roofs In a Box helps sales teams ensure every lead is worked, tracked, and nurtured—without increasing headcount or burning out reps. Strategic consulting and process optimization further align leadership, marketing, and sales teams around clear workflows and measurable outcomes.To support scale efficiently, Roofs In a Box also leverages trained overseas staffing solutions, providing cost-effective, reliable operational support while maintaining quality, consistency, and system accountability.Back-End Sales & Growth Solutions Include:Sales funnel design, optimization, and pipeline visibilityLead generation support and marketing data managementAI-powered lead nurturing and automated follow-up workflowsCRM setup, cleanup, integration, and automationCall center services and inside sales supportConsulting for sales operations, systems, and scalabilityAdministrative and operational support using trained remote teamsBy consolidating sales operations, marketing execution, and backend support, Roofs In a Box enables door-to-door organizations to scale faster, improve rep productivity, and gain real-time visibility across the entire sales pipeline.“When the backend is aligned, sales teams perform at a higher level,” said Ed Pain, Founder of Roofs In a Box. “Our role is to remove friction, tighten systems, and make sure every lead and every rep is supported—so teams can focus on conversations, not coordination.”Through its participation at D2DCon 2026, Roofs In a Box continues to position itself as a strategic partner for door-to-door organizations seeking smarter growth through streamlined operations, modern lead management, and scalable support systems.About Roofs In a BoxRoofs In a Box delivers end-to-end sales operations, marketing support, virtual staffing, and backend business systems for growth-driven organizations. By combining process design, AI-powered lead nurturing, consulting, and trained remote teams, Roofs In a Box helps sales organizations scale efficiently by removing friction and simplifying execution.

