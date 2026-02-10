Mayhew Tools Introduces New 2 Pc. Hammerless Pin Punch Set

This unique spring-powered tool set is engineered to deliver powerful striking force with unmatched precision, making it an essential tool for professionals.

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools ) announces its new 2 Pc. Hammerless Pin Punch Set, Part Number 89023. This unique spring-powered tool set is engineered to deliver powerful striking force with unmatched precision, making it an essential tool for professionals working with wood and metal.The pull-back and release hammerless design allows users to generate up to 3500 pounds of striking force in one strike. This delivers users accuracy and control, while eliminating the risk of miss hits and glancing blows that can damage work surfaces. The set is ideal for driving out stubborn or damaged pins, aligning holes before inserting fasteners, and starting the pin removal process quickly and easily.This two-piece set includes a 1/8 inch by 5/32 inch pin punch and a 3/16 inch by 1/4 inch pin punch. Made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty, the compact set weighs only 0.50 pounds, making it convenient and easy to keep on hand for the shop or jobsite.Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.Learn more about this set here # # #About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network.

