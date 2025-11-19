Mayhew Tools Expands Dominator® Pro Line with New Heavy-Duty Curved Pry Bar in Green

Dominator® Pro 34” Heavy-Duty Curved Pry Bar

A durable new pry bar designed for tough jobs in automotive and industrial environments

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. ( Mayhew Tools ) announces the launch of its new DominatorPro 34” Heavy-Duty Curved Pry Bar, also known as the Big Stick Jr., Part Number 14126GN. Available in green, this addition expands the popular Dominator Pro color line, offering professionals a tough, dependable, and reliable tool for demanding lifting and prying applications. With an MSRP of $173.33, the Big Stick Jr. is a valuable asset for anyone in the automotive or industrial sectors.The Big Stick Jr. is engineered for maximum durability and prying power. It is forged from 7/8 inch chrome vanadium steel that is fully hardened and tempered to withstand rigorous use. The shaft of the pry bar runs through the handle, allowing the tool to be struck without causing damage, and the capped end also functions as a shock absorber to reduce hand fatigue during prolonged tasks.A key feature of the new pry bar is its patented, two-composite handle. This handle is ergonomically designed to provide superior comfort and a secure grip, enhancing user control and safety. The Big Stick Jr. is built to be a go-to tool for any job that requires significant force and leverage.Proudly made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty, the Dominator Pro 34” Heavy-Duty Curved Pry Bar delivers the quality and performance that customers expect from Mayhew Tools. This tool was developed to handle the tough scenarios professionals face every day, providing a practical and durable solution engineered for ease of use.Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com Learn more about the Big Stick Jr. here About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth, Mayhew Tools serves the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries and are sold globally through an extensive distributor network.

