Enginuity Power Systems Expands Leadership Team to Drive Innovation, Operational Excellence and Growth

Levi Bouwman - Chief Revenue Officer Britt Eichten – Chief Financial Officer & Shared Services Leader Nate Kraft – Chief Product Officer

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enginuity Power Systems (EPS), an advanced technology company reshaping distributed energy generation with its family of innovative combined heat and power (CHP) products, today announced the appointment of three accomplished executives to its leadership team:Levi Bouwman – Chief Revenue OfficerBritt Eichten – Chief Financial Officer and Shared Services LeaderNate Kraft – Chief Product OfficerUnder the leadership of CEO Tony Uttley, Enginuity is entering a new phase of commercialization and market expansion. The addition of these leaders strengthens the company’s core capabilities across commercial execution, operational discipline and product innovation, supporting its mission to make cost-effective, clean, reliable energy available to everyone.“Levi, Britt and Nate bring extraordinary expertise that perfectly aligns with Enginuity’s vision for a more resilient and sustainable energy future,” said Tony Uttley, Chief Executive Officer of Enginuity Power Systems. “Their combined experience in revenue growth, finance transformation and product innovation positions Enginuity to accelerate commercial adoption of our ‘Simply Efficient’ technologies.”Levi Bouwman – Chief Revenue OfficerLevi will direct Enginuity’s commercial strategy and execution across sales, partnerships and market development. His role is to drive revenue growth through channel expansion and strategic customer relationships as the company scales production and distribution of its energy technologies.He joins Enginuity from Resideo Technologies, where he served as Senior Director of Distribution & National Accounts, and previously held senior commercial leadership roles at Honeywell.Levi earned his MBA in Marketing from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Alaska Anchorage.Britt Eichten – Chief Financial Officer & Shared Services LeaderBritt will lead Enginuity’s financial and shared-services functions, including financial strategy, capital planning, HR, operations and risk management. Her focus will be on building a high-performance infrastructure and culture that supports scalable growth and sustainable value creation.She brings extensive experience in finance leadership and business transformation, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Digital River.Britt earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Concordia University, St. Paul.Nate Kraft – Chief Product OfficerNate will oversee product strategy, marketing, engineering and business management across Enginuity’s suite of energy-efficient power systems. His leadership will guide the continued development of Enginuity’s platform technologies into scalable products for the enterprise, light industrial, commercial, and residential markets.Nate joins Enginuity after senior leadership roles at Digital River, Antylia Scientific, Honeywell, Sony and Belkin, bringing deep expertise in connected-device and AI-platform innovation, and product commercialization.He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College with High Honors and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and has been granted over a dozen patents.About Enginuity Power SystemsBased in Alexandria, Virginia, Enginuity Power Systems (EPS) is providing innovative, state-of-the-art combined heat and power systems to the light industrial, commercial, residential and defense markets. These products provide on-site electricity as well as heating and cooling “behind the meter” in applications like hospitals, schools, agriculture, multi-family housing and commercial real estate. The Company’s products are a critical solution to today’s impending energy crisis.The Company’s deep technical know-how gained through years of work with the U.S. Army as well as its partnership with global integrated energy group, Kiturami, has allowed the Company to establish itself as a trusted partner in providing sustainable and resilient power.Enginuity’s vision is to make cost-effective, clean, reliable energy available to everyone, empowering homes and businesses to be their own utility and enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com

