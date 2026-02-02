Sky Eye Network Success: Drone Mapping Solutions Expands Services with LiDAR and Thermal Capabilities

Drone Mapping Solutions, LLC, founded by David Dugan, is expanding into LiDAR and thermal imaging, growing its aerial mapping services after joining SEN.

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drone Mapping Solutions, LLC , founded by David Dugan, is expanding its service offerings with new LiDAR and thermal imaging capabilities. The company, which joined Sky Eye Network (SEN) in February 2024 after attending Drone Command Live , continues to grow its expertise in aerial mapping and specialized drone applications.Before joining Sky Eye Network, Drone Mapping Solutions operated with a single-platform focus and limited marketing. “I had a bad break-up with the owners of the company I worked for. I no longer wanted to work for someone else,” said David, who saw the training and support of Sky Eye Network as an opportunity to strengthen and diversify his business.Since joining Sky Eye Network, the company has achieved notable milestones. “We were building a 5 year plan for our business to support me doing this. We were not there yet. But helping a multitude of people by doing something that I love is truly AMAZING!” David explained.Earlier last year, Drone Mapping Solutions added LiDAR technology to its operations and expanded into thermal imaging, purchasing a DJI M30T to support advanced projects. “We expanded into LiDAR earlier this year and into thermal just for this volunteer effort. We purchased a DJI M30T for our thermal drone and LOVE it,” David said.The company’s focus on mapping remains its strongest revenue source, while its volunteer work and partnerships have extended its community impact. David’s advice for others reflects his business philosophy: “Be kind, Be professional, Give thanks, Give back, and show love.”Drone Mapping Solutions, LLC provides advanced aerial mapping services, including LiDAR and thermal imaging, for commercial and industrial clients. Founded by David Dugan, a graduate of Drone Command Live trained by The Drone Boss and a member of Sky Eye Network, the company is committed to innovation, professionalism, and community service.For more information, visit https://dronemappingsolutionsllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.